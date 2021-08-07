Alabama Crimson Tide Preseason Position Preview: Defensive Backs

With so many returning players, the Alabama secondary has the potential to be the best in the nation.

One of the better preseason indicators of a Nick Saban-coached Alabama football team's potential is to look at the secondary.

Saban can obviously do a lot with a talented group, which he's proven time and time again. The NFL is consequently full of Crimson Tide defensive backs, especially at the safety position.

However, when Alabama has talent and experience on the back end, it's not just a winning combination, but a formula for overall team success.

That's what this year's team has. With All-American Patrick Surtain II the only regular contributor to have moved on, Alabama has a veteran group with the potential to be outstanding.

"I think our secondary will be really strong, and I think our defense as a whole will be really strong," wide receiver John Metchie III said at the 2021 SEC Media Days.

Even so, everyones roles will still need to be pinned down and fine-tuned, and Alabama will look to build some depth among the versatile players.

At cornerback, Josh Jobe is a returning starter who more than held his own last season playing on the other side of Surtain. He was credited with 55 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and two sacks, plus 11 pass breakups to go with two forced fumbles and one quarterback pressure.

Jobe's main objective this season is to take the next step in his development and become the next Crimson Tide product to be a high draft choice.

Jalyn Armour-Davis will get the first shot at the other starting job, but the player to watch is true freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry. The top recruit enrolled early and finished the spring working with the second team.

At safety, Alabama has Jordan Battle, Malachi Moore, Brian Branch, Daniel Wright and DeMarcco Hellams.

Battle is already the unit's veteran leader. He was third in team tackles with 66, to go with three for loss, and also had four pass breakups and a pick-six against Kentucky least season.

Moore is coming off an outstanding first season after winning the starting job at star, the defender over the slot in the nickel package. He led the Crimson Tide with four forced turnovers, including a team-high three interceptions, and also recovered a fumble which he forced, returning the loose ball 28 yards for a touchdown at Tennessee.

He was credited with 44 tackles, including four for a loss, and had nine passes defensed (three interceptions, six breakups) en route to being named to the Freshman All-American team by the Football Writers Association of American, SEC All-Freshman Team and second-team All-SEC.

"The sky’s the limit for him," Surtain said about Moore last fall.

Branch saw time in 12 games with three starts, and totaled 27 tackles, including half a stop for loss. He had seven pass breakups and two interceptions to tie for third in the SEC in passes defensed among all freshman defenders.

Wright, who is heading into his senior year, picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown against Texas A&M, to go with 60 tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard).

Hellams, who has arguably improved the most, made the most of his playing time last fall, with 62 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack, plus three pass breakups.

Between the deep line, the light-out potential of the linebackers and the veteran secondary, opposing offenses are going to have a tough time figuring out where to attack the Alabama defense.

2021 Crimson Tide Defensive Backs

• Returning: Jordan Battle, Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Josh Jobe, Daniel Wright, Marcus Banks, Kristian Story, Malachi Moore, Jahquez Robinson

• True Freshmen : CB Ga’Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry, S Terrion Arnold, S Kaine Williams, CB Devonta Smith, CB Khyree Jackson

• Departures: Patrick Surtain II, Brandon Turnage, Ronald Williams

This is the eighth story in a series previewing the 2021 Crimson Tide by position.

