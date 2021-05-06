Alabama DB Brandon Turnage Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The redshirt-sophomore defensive back only played in three games in 2020

On Thursday afternoon, Alabama backup cornerback Brandon Turnage entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.

Al.com was first to report the news.

Turnage, a redshirt-sophomore, only appeared in four games across his two-year Crimson Tide career, including three in 2020. He recorded on pass-breakup against Mississippi State back in November.

With the NCAA's new transfer rule, Turnage will be able to pick a new school and be eligible immediately and not need a waiver. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

The Oxford, Miss. product is the third Alabama defensive back to enter the transfer portal following the end of last season, joining Eddie Smith who is now at Illinois and Ronald Williams who has not named a transfer destination yet.

Other transfers from Alabama this offseason include linebackers Ale Kaho (UCLA), Ben Davis (Texas) and Kevin Harris (Georgia Tech), defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher (USC), and kicker Joseph Bulovas (Vanderbilt).

The Crimson Tide did pick up a transfer commitment from former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams earlier this week.

Here is more on Turnage from Alabama's official website:

"A top-rated defensive back from the state of Mississippi in the 2019 recruiting cycle … PrepStar ranked him the No. 2 player in the state and the eighth-ranked defensive back while listing him as the No. 66 player nationally … the No. 67 prospect on the ESPN300 … ESPN.com tabbed him the No. 3 player in the Magnolia State and the No. 6 cornerback nationally … the eighth-ranked player in Mississippi and No. 11 cornerback in the country on the 247Composite … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 13 cornerback … Rivals.com’s No. 10 player in Mississippi and its No. 16 cornerback … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, becoming the first player from his school to receive that honor … coached by Michael Fair at Lafayette High School in Oxford, Miss. … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss."