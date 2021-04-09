Alabama DL LaBryan Ray Says Elbow is Feeling Better, Ready to Make Most of Fifth Year

The Madison, Ala. product is looking to put his injury history aside and have a breakout season for the Crimson Tide in 2021 as a fifth-year defensive lineman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — LaBryan Ray's career at Alabama certainly hasn't gone the way he, or the program, envisioned it.

A foot injury during his freshman season cut the defensive lineman's playing time to only six games, then he came back as a sophomore and saw the field in all 15 games in 2018, even making one start.

But a lower leg injury in 2019 against South Carolina forced him to miss the Crimson Tide's final 10 games of the year. After recovering from that, Ray suffered an elbow injury during the lead-up to the Georgia game in 2020, where he missed three consecutive weeks of action and never really returned to full health.

In seven appearances during the national-championship wining campaign last year, the Madison, Ala. product only recorded 12 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Instead of opting for the 2021 NFL draft, Ray has returned to the Capstone for a fifth season. When speaking with the media on Friday, he said he is inching closer and closer to full health again.

“I feel better, getting to 100 percent overall," Ray said.

Ray noted that the decision to return is based in his aspirations to ultimately achieve his professional dreams and reach the NFL.

“Just improving my game and just having another year where I can prove it to myself, prove it to my teammates that I can play at a high level and maintain it," Ray said. "I just have a lot of personal goals as well that I definitely want to accomplish. That’s what I’m here to do.”

When Ray hasn't been on the field and in street clothes on the sideline, he has served as an "extra coach" in order to help mentor and lead the younger Alabama defensive linemen.

“I think I learned a lot," Ray said. "Every player has their injuries. In that time frame, I think you kinda take on the role of being the extra eyes, like an extra coach out there. There might be things you see that other people on the field don’t so you bring it up to them. It helps the d-line and helps the team. You have to make the most out of it, really.”

All four captains from the 2020 team are no longer on the team in quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Alex Leatherwood.

Coach Nick Saban and the 2021 Crimson Tide are looking for leaders to step up and fill the leadership void, on what is considered a fairly young team, however Ray is the exception.

“It’s definitely important for me," Ray said of taking charge in a leadership role. "I definitely took my time and had to deal with a lot of things. I think now is the time to take it to the next level and be the leader that I should be.”