Alabama Drops to No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

After a close victory over No. 25 Arkansas, the Crimson Tide slipped one spot in the latest round of rankings.

Alabama football dropped one spot to No. 3 as the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were announced on Tuesday evening.

The Crimson Tide were previously ranked second in the country, but a close 42-35 victory over No. 25 Arkansas was enough to give the selection committee enough doubt to drop the team one spot.

Georgia remains the top-ranked team in the country, while Ohio State has moved up into Alabama's old spot at second. With Alabama third, undefeated Cincinnati rounds out the top four teams of the CFP. Michigan and Notre Dame are ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Ole Miss is the next SEC team in the rankings at No. 9. Texas A&M sits at No. 15 while Arkansas is the lowest-ranked SEC team at No. 25.

Here is a look at the full CFP rankings with just one week of the regular season remaining:

(Rank, team, record)

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

4. Cincinnati (11-0)

5. Michigan (10-1)

6. Notre Dame (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Baylor (9-2)

9. Ole Miss (9-2)

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. Oregon (9-2)

12. Michigan State (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Wisconsin (8-3)

15. Texas A&M (8-3)

16. Iowa (9-2)

17. Pittsburgh (9-2)

18. Wake Forest (9-2)

19. Utah (8-3)

20. NC State (8-3)

21. San Diego State (10-1)

22. UTSA (11-0)

23. Clemson (8-3)

24. Houston (10-1)

25. Arkansas (7-4)