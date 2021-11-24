Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama Drops to No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

After a close victory over No. 25 Arkansas, the Crimson Tide slipped one spot in the latest round of rankings.
Author:

Alabama football dropped one spot to No. 3 as the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were announced on Tuesday evening.

The Crimson Tide were previously ranked second in the country, but a close 42-35 victory over No. 25 Arkansas was enough to give the selection committee enough doubt to drop the team one spot.

Georgia remains the top-ranked team in the country, while Ohio State has moved up into Alabama's old spot at second. With Alabama third, undefeated Cincinnati rounds out the top four teams of the CFP. Michigan and Notre Dame are ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Ole Miss is the next SEC team in the rankings at No. 9. Texas A&M sits at No. 15 while Arkansas is the lowest-ranked SEC team at No. 25.

Here is a look at the full CFP rankings with just one week of the regular season remaining:

College Football Playoff Committee Rankings - Nov. 23, 2021

(Rank, team, record)

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

4. Cincinnati (11-0)

5. Michigan (10-1)

6. Notre Dame (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

8. Baylor (9-2)

9. Ole Miss (9-2)

Read More

10. Oklahoma (10-1)

11. Oregon (9-2)

12. Michigan State (9-2)

13. BYU (9-2)

14. Wisconsin (8-3)

15. Texas A&M (8-3)

16. Iowa (9-2)

17. Pittsburgh (9-2)

18. Wake Forest (9-2)

19. Utah (8-3)

20. NC State (8-3)

21. San Diego State (10-1)

22. UTSA (11-0)

23. Clemson (8-3)

24. Houston (10-1)

25. Arkansas (7-4)

Nick Saban leads Alabama at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Alabama Drops to No. 3 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

33 seconds ago
Cecil Hurt
ASWA

Legendary Sports Writer Cecil Hurt Dies at Age 62

41 minutes ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice, Nov. 23, 2021
All Things Bama

Photos from Alabama's Second Practice of Iron Bowl Week

1 hour ago
January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball forward Juwan Gary against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Hopeful for Juwan Gary's Return for ESPN Events Invitational

2 hours ago
Alabama cornerback Roger McCreary
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Auburn Cornerback Roger McCreary

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Jamya Mingo-Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Looking Forward to Thanksgiving Week Home Stand

4 hours ago
Tank Bigsby
All Things Bama

Alabama Players Evaluate Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

4 hours ago
Brian Robinson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

For In-State Players, Pride is on the Line in the Iron Bowl

2 hours ago