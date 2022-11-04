Alabama Fans Getting Rare Break With Small Dip in LSU Ticket Prices

Here's something you don't often see for an Alabama Crimson Tide football game, especially when visiting an SEC West rival like LSU:

Ticket prices for Saturday's game at Tiger Stadium between the No. 6 Crimson Tide and No. 10 Tigers have actually dropped a bit, depending on the location.

Because of widespread availability, fans can get in to see a sunset game between the SEC West powers a little cheaper than a week ago.

As of Friday afternoon, SI Tickets had seats available in the upper deck on the visitor's side for as low as $129 each.

That's down from $151 this time last week.

In contrast, the seating in the area behind the visitor's bench were going for $259 and up. That's a slight increase.

The real decrease with two blocks of front-row seats near where Alabama comes out of the locker room with an asking price of approximately $1,200 each. That's significantly down from the initial $1,500 price tag. Both groups in section 304 have 11 seats.

As for the 25-person suite in the southeast corner that had an asking price of $47,932, it's no longer available. The 304 front-row seats are now the most expensive in the game listing.

Even though the annual showdown won't decide the SEC West and which team will head to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 3, the winner will take the overall lead in the division by a half-game ahead of Ole Miss.

The No. 11 Rebels are on a bye, and host Alabama next week.

LSU and Alabama both took an "L" to Tennessee for its lone conference setback this season. The Tigers lost at home on Oct. 8, 40-13. After Alabama, they only have to face Arkansas and Texas A&M to wrap up league play.

Alabama at LSU on ESPN will cap a powerful SEC doubleheader as Tennessee at Georgia will be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup earlier in the day on CBS.

But Nick Saban back in Baton Rouge is always a popular draw, even though the Tigers haven't beaten the Crimson Tide at home in more than a decade.

