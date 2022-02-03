Alabama Football at the 2022 Senior Bowl: Day 2 Practice Report

MOBILE, Ala. — On a soaking wet, rainy day at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama, the American and National teams hosted their second day of practices ahead of the 2022 Senior Bowl.

Alabama football running back Brian Robinson Jr. and Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis both attended the second practice session. While the teams had practiced in shells on Tuesday, both sported full pads on Wednesday.

As predicted, Mathis showed solid improvement on Wednesday after a laid-back Tuesday practice due to there being no leg pads worn by any players. Mathis was able to display his quickness and agility off the line in both position drills as well as some play walkthroughs. However, Thursday is expected to have a limited live scrimmage, which will provide the best look yet at the NFL hopeful.

For Robinson, he was able to show off his strength in position drills and show some of his quickness. However, the majority of Robinson's success as a running back stems from his presence and awareness on the field, which is something that he has not been able to display during slow play walkthroughs. Robinson will have the best opportunity to put the full scale of his talents on display in Thursday's scrimmage and Saturday's game.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Robinson spoke with the media for the first time this week. During his interview, Robinson — a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala. — discussed how important the game is to him as a product of the Yellowhammer State.

“Being in Alabama, this event is like a major event around Alabama every year with all the top college prospects,” Robinson said. “Just being a player coming up and hopefully wanting to be in this game one day. Just paying attention to kinda how they operate and how they do things down here and all the great players that have been through here.”

Due to poor weather conditions, the Senior Bowl announced that Thursday's practice will be moved indoors to the Jaguar Training Center. The bowl announced the change on Twitter:

Stay tuned for future updates on the weather and if there will be any changes in coverage. BamaCentral is currently working with the Senior Bowl to see if access can be granted in order to continue to provide practice viewing and footage.

Check out the video located at the top of the page to see practice footage from Wednesday's Senior Bowl practice.