Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 31, 2020

Today is … New Year's Eve. It's also No Interruptions Day and the Universal Hour of Peace from 11:30 p.m. on December 31st to 12:30 a.m. on January 1st

Women's Basketball at Missouri, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network +, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Kira Lewis Jr. appeared in his first NBA regular season game and scored his first points on a shot from the lane. Moments later he turned a steal into a layup, but the Pelicans still took a 111-86 loss to the Suns.

• Derrick Henry was named the Tennessean's Sportsperson of the Year

• Alabama running back Trey Sanders was quick to shut down speculation by a Rivals writer that he might be looking to transfer.

• The College Football Playoff semifinal in Texas will be allowed to call itself the Rose Bowl Game, but Pasadena officials don’t want the New Year’s event relocated in the future.

• The Pasadena city council agreed Wednesday to allow the Tournament of Roses to move the game to Arlington, Texas, on New Year’s Day, meaning the College Football Playoff semifinal can call itself the Rose Bowl Game. The Tournament of Roses will pay the city $2 million to help Pasadena with its expenses and lost revenue as a result of the game being relocated.

• Former Crimson Tide swimmer Zane Waddell, who was a World, NCAA and SEC Champion, sat down with the SwimSwam Podcast to discuss his recent decision to retire even though the Olympics are aright around the corner. A big part of his leaving the sport was not being able to financially support himself with only swimming.

• Put this on any all-time quotes list by Saban ...

December 31, 1973: In a colossal matchup of undefeated and top-ranked Alabama and unbeaten and No. 3 Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide fell 24-23 in the Sugar Bowl. A late fourth-quarter pass out of the end zone from Irish quarterback Tom Clements to reserve tight end Robin Weber got Notre Dame out of a hole and saved the night for the Irish.

December 31, 1975: In the first Sugar Bowl ever played in the Superdome, Alabama behind MVP Richard Todd edged Joe Paterno's Penn State Nittany Lions, 13-6.

December 31, 2015: After getting bounced in the semifinals of the inaugural College Football Playoff the year before, a better-prepared and more focused Crimson Tide team crushed Michigan State, 38-0. It was the largest shutout in Cotton Bowl history. Jake Coker was 25-for-30 for a career-best 286 yards, with two touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley.

"One man doesn't make a team. It takes 11." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

