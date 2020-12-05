Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 5, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

BamaCentral Headlines

• Forget Playing on an Island, Alabama Cornerback Patrick Surtain II Ices the Opposition

• SEC Makes It Official: Alabama at Arkansas Next Week

• Recruiting Corner: Iron Bowl Visit Leaves Impression on Crimson Tide Target

• Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 13: Josh Jacobs Ruled Out Against New York Jets

• 5 Reasons Why Derrick Henry Could be the Fantasy MVP for December

• Awards Season Ramping Up: Mac Jones Named Top-10 Candidate for Unitas Golden Arm

• All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Crimson Tide/Tigers with LSU Country

• The Saban Top 100: No. 21 Jonah Williams

• Crimson Tikes: Roll What?

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• SEC/Big 12 Women's Basketball Challenge: Alabama at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+), Live Audio, Live Stats

• Football, Alabama at LSU, 7 p.m., CBS, Live Audio

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled

Did You Notice?

• Former Alabama cornerback Sam Shade has had quite a week. On Thursday it was announced he would be an honorary captain for the 34th Alabama-Mississippi Football Classic next week. On Friday, he led Pinson Valley to the Class 6A state title at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

• Former Alabama linebacker Kevin Harris II, who recently entered the transfer portal, announced that he's heading to Georgia Tech.

• Not Alabama-specific, but suggested reading: The Last-Minute, 2,200-Mile Journey to Get BYU on the Field at Coastal Carolina.

• Women's tennis assistant Keith Swindoll was named the USPTA Southeastern Region College Coach of the Year.

• Former Alabama pitcher Ian Gardeck announced his retirement from baseball.

• Cam Robinson posted something a lot of Crimson Tide fans are thinking ...

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 5, 1961: Alabama was the national champion according to the Associated Press for the first time. The Crimson Tide finished with 26 first place votes to Ohio State's 20. Overall, Alabama had 452 points to OSU's 436. The SEC claimed to be the nation's best league with LSU and Ole Miss finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

December 5, 1984: Wallace Gilberry was born in Bay Minette, Ala.

December 5, 2009: Making a strong bid to claim the school's first Heisman Trophy, Mark Ingram Jr. rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Greg McElroy threw for 239 yards and a touchdown to claim the MVP award as Alabama defeated Florida in the SEC Championship Game, 32-13. "It's tough. You know it's not how you want to go out," Tim Tebow said. "They were just better than us today."

December 5, 2019: Junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa met with reporters for the first time after having hip surgery and talked about everything from his injury to his upcoming decision on whether to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. "I feel this is something that’s bigger than me," he said. "This is Probably Going to be the Biggest Decision of My Life"

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"He's a great player, but man, we're tired of him." – Julio Jones after Alabama defeated Tim Tebow and Florida in the SEC Championship Game on this date in 2009.

