Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 13

Kristi F. Patick

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has had such a successful season that this has almost seemed like a Derrick Henry tracker at times. 

This week, the former Alabama standout and Heisman Trophy winner has yet another stern test as he seeks to become the first player to lead the NFL in rushing yards in consecutive seasons since Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.

Henry, who paced the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards in 2019, has 1,257 yards on 256 carries and 12 touchdowns. He's opened up a lead on Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings (1,130 yards, 219 attempts and 13 touchdowns), while no one else has more than 890 yards.

Henry has topped 100 rushing yards in three straight games, including last week's 178 and three touchdowns against the Colts. 

Tennessee hosts Cleveland in a matchup of 8-3 teams on Sunday. The last time they teams played, Henry had 159 scrimmage yards (84 rushing, 75 passing) and two touchdowns.

An interesting twist to this meeting is that the Browns have the league's top rushing offense overall, averaging 161.4 yards per game.  

The Browns are off to their best start since they were also 8-3 in 1994, while the Titans have their best record through 11 games since they were 10-1 in 2008.

Matchup of the Week 

Amari Cooper vs. Marlon Humphrey has the potential to be one of the best matchups of the season, but a lot will depend on the teams. While the Ravens are in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak, which has led to the game being rescheduled for Tuesday night, one has to wonder how the Cowboys might try and keep Cooper away from Humphrey. Cooper had six catches for 112 yards last week against Washington. 

NFL Week 13 moves 

• Browns place safety Ronnie Harrison on Reserve/Injured list

• Giants name long-snapper Carson Tinker a practice squad protection 

• Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker activated from Reserve/Covid-19 list (in time for Wednesday's Week 12 game)

• Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs activated from Reserve/Covid-19 list (in time for Wednesday's Week 12 game)

NFL Week 13 Schedule 

Sunday, December 6

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, noon CT, FOX

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, noon, FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, noon, CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, noon, CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings, noon, CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets, noon, CBS

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans, noon, CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 3 p.m., FOX

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, 3 p.m., FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers, 3:25 p.m, CBS

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Monday's games

Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:00 p.m. (TBD)

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers (at Arizona), 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday's game

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens, 7:05 p.m., FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Byes: Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 13 Notes 

• The Week 12 matchup between the Ravens and Steelers was just the third Wednesday NFL game since 1941. The other two were both season openers: Sept. 5, 2012, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion New York Giants, 24-17, and on Sept. 22, 1948, the Los Angeles Rams scored 44-7 home win over the Detroit Lions.

• You probably heard about Tyreek Hill having a career-high 13 receptions for a career-best 269 yards and three touchdowns last week. He became the sixth player with two career games of at least 10 receptions, 200 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in NFL history, joining Jerry Rice, Chad Johnson, Art Powell and two former Crimson Tide players, Don Hutson and Cooper. 

• While Henry leads the league in rushing, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is second among former Crimson Tide players, and fifth overall, with 782 (Kenyan Drake is sixth at 719). He's also tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns with nine, after notching one in three of his last four games. Among those trying to stop him this week is Quinnen Williams, who has having a big season with the Jets. 

This story will be continually updated through Monday's game

Kristi Patrick
