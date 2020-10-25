Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 25, 2020

Today is … National Mother-in-Law Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Football Defeats Tennessee 48-17, Extends Streak to 14 Straight

• Jaylen Waddle Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury on Opening Kickoff at Tennessee

• Column: Jaylen Waddle Injury not just a Blow for Alabama, But All of College Football

• Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

• Alabama Delivers Best Defensive Showing of Season at Tennessee According to Nick Saban

• Notebook: Slade Bolden, John Metchie II Step Up in Jaylen Waddle's Absence

• Smoke 'Em If You Got 'Em: Alabama Players Celebrate 14th-Consecutive Victory Over Tennessee

• Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Week 7 Tracker: Bo Scarbrough, Jared Mayden Activated

• Crimson Tikes: Cigar Bowl

• Live updates: No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Men's golf: Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate, all day

• Men’s tennis: SEC Challenge: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee at Mississippi State, Live Stream, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

• Football: Alabama 48, Tennessee 17

• Men’s tennis: Patrick Kaukovalta won both his singles and doubles matches for the second day in a row in an SEC Challenge at Mississippi State. Kaukovalta defeated Tim Sandkaulen (Tennessee) 6-1, 6-4, and combined with Riccardo Roberto to pick up his doubles win, while Marcelo Sepulveda Garza and Vincent Rettke also won.

• Women’s tennis: The Crimson Tide closed out the fall season with trio of singles wins over Auburn in an SEC Challenge. Isabella Harvison notched both a singles and doubles win with Sydney Riley. Celebrating her birthday, Anna Parkhomenko won the last match of the day, while Ann Marie Hiser also picked up a win.

Did You Notice?

• Justin Thomas birdied two of his final three holes to grab a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm at the Zozo Championships at 19-under. “It was a good fight, hung in there well. I felt like I definitely didn't play as well as I did the first two days or didn't have my best stuff by any means, but to shoot a round like that is huge on a course like this,” the former FedExCup champion said.

• Former Alabama guard Retin Obasohan signed a contract with Basketball Nymburk of the Basketball Champions League and Czech NBL.

• Swimmer Anton McKee knocked more than a second off his own personal best and Icelandic record in the 200 breaststroke (2:01.73), while making his International Swimming League debut. Per SwimSwam.com, McKee now ranks as the 8th-fastest performer in the history of the event, with Russia’s Kirill Prigoda holding the World Record at 2:00.16.

• Taulia Tagovailoa had a rough first start Maryland against Northwestern. He was 14 of 24 for 94 yards, with three interceptions, as the Wildcats dominated 43-3.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 25, 1920: Joe Sewell, just back in Tuscaloosa after starring for the Cleveland Indians in the World Series, was added to the football staff for the remainder of the season by head coach Xen Scott. Reports from Tuscaloosa indicated that torrential rains dampened Scott's daily scrimmages as the Crimson Tide prepared for a showdown against Sewanee at Rickwood Field in Birmingham. University President George Denny declared that all students wanting to attend the game could do so. (Alabama won 21-0). – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“When I was a boy I’d walk around with a pocket full of rocks or a Coca-Cola top, and I can’t remember not being able to hit them with a broomstick handle.” – Joe Sewell, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977

