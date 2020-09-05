Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 5, 2020

Today is … National Tailgating Day (we understand if that makes you want to cry a little this year).

Did you notice?

• Director of Athletics Greg Byrne notified Tide Pride members in a letter that “the athletics department is facing a potential $75 million revenue shortfall” and is reducing its operating budget by 22 percent. The moves follow a planned 20 percent of capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium and having fewer home games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

• NFL Auction is selling the first Miami Dolphins jersey signed by Tua Tagovailoa. As of Friday night the bidding was up to $5,100, but the auction will go until Sept. 20. The money raised in will benefit charities in Hawaii, Alabama, and South Florida.

• The Dolphins released quarterback Josh Rosen, indicating that the team feels Tagoavailoa's hip injury has healed enough for him to be able to play during next week's season opener. NFL cutdown day is Saturday.

• Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he “Took it personally” when former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs wasn't named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

• Japan's Women's Softball League begins its 2020 season on Saturday. Kelly Kretschman is playing for the Toda Medics.

• Justin Thomas shot the first round of the PGA Tour Championship at 66, and was in third place at -11 after starting the day at -7 due to his previous performances. The tournament is being played through Monday at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 5, 1981: Alabama opened the Year of 315 (as in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant going for the career wins record) with a 24-7 victory at LSU. Quarterback Ken Coley directed the Crimson Tide wishbone in the rout on national television. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I love football. I really love football. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the second best thing in the world.” – Joe Namath

