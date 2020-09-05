SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 5, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Tailgating Day (we understand if that makes you want to cry a little this year).

BamaCentral Headlines

• Cover: Sylvester Croom and Rick Davis: An Unlikely Friendship That Became About One Color, Crimson

 University of Alabama Sees Another Dramatic Rise in Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

 Recruiting Corner: 2022 In-State Prospects to Watch as Alabama's High School Football Season Marches On

 All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Friday Night Lights: Alabama Commitment Anquin Barnes More Than Standing Out

 Crimson Tikes: Waste Not, Waist A Lot

 All Things Bama Podcast: Defensive End Prospects, How Alabama Finishes with No. 1 Recruiting Class

Did you notice?

• Director of Athletics Greg Byrne notified Tide Pride members in a letter that “the athletics department is facing a potential $75 million revenue shortfall” and is reducing its operating budget by 22 percent. The moves follow a planned 20 percent of capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium and having fewer home games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NFL Auction is selling the first Miami Dolphins jersey signed by Tua Tagovailoa. As of Friday night the bidding was up to $5,100, but the auction will go until Sept. 20. The money raised in will benefit charities in Hawaii, Alabama, and South Florida. 

• The Dolphins released quarterback Josh Rosen, indicating that the team feels Tagoavailoa's hip injury has healed enough for him to be able to play during next week's season opener. NFL cutdown day is Saturday.  

• Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he “Took it personally” when former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs wasn't named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

• Japan's Women's Softball League begins its 2020 season on Saturday. Kelly Kretschman is playing for the Toda Medics.

• Justin Thomas shot the first round of the PGA Tour Championship at 66, and was in third place at -11 after starting the day at -7 due to his previous performances. The tournament is being played through Monday at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

21 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 5, 1981: Alabama opened the Year of 315 (as in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant going for the career wins record) with a 24-7 victory at LSU. Quarterback Ken Coley directed the Crimson Tide wishbone in the rout on national television. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I love football. I really love football. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the second best thing in the world.” – Joe Namath

We’ll leave you with this … 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sylvester Croom and Rick Davis: An Unlikely Friendship That Became About One Color, Crimson

Being raised in a racially-divided 1960s Alabama was a difficult process for many, but for Croom and Davis it helped foster a life-long friendship

Joey Blackwell

by

BamaDave17

University of Alabama Sees Another Dramatic Rise in Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Wave of confirmed coronavirus cases at Alabama continued to grow over past week

Christopher Walsh

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Which NFL teams have had the most former Alabama Crimson Tide football players on their roster, and which have had the fewest

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: 2022 In-State Prospects to Watch as Alabama's High School Football Season Marches On

Tyler Martin

Friday Night Lights: Alabama Commitment Anquin Barnes More Than Standing Out

The catfish wasn't the only thing to stand out during a Thursday night trip to see Eufala vs. Lee, as Anquin Barnes showed why Crimson Tide coaches were so keen to land the prospect

Cary L. Clark

Alabama A-Day Games Have Been More Than a Scrimmage, but a Crimson Tide Tradition

The Crimson Tide's annual A-Day game has always been popular, but especially during the Nick Saban era

J. Bank

by

BamaDave17

Crimson Tikes: Waste Not, Waist A Lot

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

All Things Bama Podcast: Defensive End Prospects, How Alabama Finishes with No. 1 Recruiting Class

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL, 2020 Final Roster Moves Tracker: Browns Trade for Ronnie Harrison

BamaCentral will keep up with the latest roster moves concerning former Alabama players as the NFL gets down to 53-man rosters

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin