Alabama LB Ale Kaho Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Kaho saw action in 12 games this past season but mainly on special teams

Alabama linebacker Ale Kaho has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of Al.com.

During his three seasons at the Capstone, Kaho appeared in 40 games and recorded 33 total tackles, 14 solo stops, three blocked kicks, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick for a touchdown.

He played in 12 games during the Crimson Tide's 2020 national championship run, but mainly on special teams.

Kaho begin his college career at Washington before transferring to Alabama in the fall of 2018 as a late signee. He was considered by most recruiting services as a five-star prospect and one of the top overall players in the 2018 recruiting class.

The Reno, Nev. native is one of six Crimson Tide players who have entered the transfer portal either during the 2020 season or in the offseason, joining defensive back Eddie Smith, linebacker Kevin Harris, defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher, linebacker Ben Davis, and kicker Joseph Bulovas.

Harris, Sopher, Smith and Bulovas have all ended up at Georgia Tech, USC, Illinois and Vanderbilt respectively. Davis and Kaho have not announced their future homes at this time.

Here is more on Kaho's background from his bio on RollTide.com:

"One of the top inside linebacker prospects in the 2018 recruiting cycle ... rated the No. 32 overall prospect in the nation and No. 2 inside linebacker in the country by 247sports ... No. 76 player and No. 5 linebacker, according to rivals.com ... named the High Desert League Player of the Year and also made first-team all-league at running back, defensive end and punter ... named to USA Today's All-Northern Nevada first team ... helped lead Reno to a 12-2 overall record and the semifinals of the NIAA 4A state playoffs in 2017 ... the first Northern Nevada player invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl ... also invited to play in the Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl ... one of five finalists for national Polynesian Player of the Year ... as a junior, helped lead the Huskies to a 10-2 record and the semifinals of the NIAA Class 4A Northern championships ... as a sophomore, helped lead Reno to a 9-3 mark and the Northern Nevada semifinals ... member of the Reno High School track & field team ... earned all-region honors in the shot put as a junior ... played for Dan Avansino at Reno High School."