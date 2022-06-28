Skip to main content

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young and Crimson Tide up for Two ESPY Awards

Alabama a finalist for best game from dramatic four-overtime victory at Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

The ESPY Awards haven't been very generous to Alabama football players over the years, as Nick Saban has never had a national championship result in a best team award, but Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide are up for two honors this year. 

Young, the Heisman Trophy winner, is up for "Best Collegiate Athlete, Male Sports," and Alabama is also a finalist for Best Game from the four-overtime victory at Auburn in the Iron Bowl.  

Per ESPN, the best game nominees include:

  • The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills in an OT thriller (AFC Divisional Game)
  • UConn defeats NC State in double OT (Elite 8 NCAA Women's Basketball)
  • Kansas' 16-point rally -- the biggest comeback in championship game history (NCAA Men's Basketball Championship)
  • Bryce Young rallies Alabama to beat Auburn in four OTs (NCAA Football Iron Bowl)

The best college athlete, men's sports finalists are: 

  • Bryce Young, Alabama football
  • Dante Polvara, Georgetown Men’s Soccer
  • Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Men’s Basketball
  • Logan Wisnauskas, Maryland Lacrosse

Fan voting as an essential part of the ESPY Awards, which helps explain why college football seldom do well in the team honors as the show is six months following the end of the previous season. However, DeVonta Smith did win best male college athlete last year. 

Voting in all categories, including for Best College Athlete, Men's Sports and Best Game, will remain open until July 17 at 7 p.m. CT. The show will broadcast live on ABC on July 20 at 7 p.m.

Dick Vitale will be presented the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage award.

The other nominees:

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

  • Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
  • Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
  • Katie Ledecky, Swimming
  • Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

  • Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit
  • Eileen Gu, Skier
  • Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
  • Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

  • Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history
  • Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96)
  • Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record
  • Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

  • Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI
  • Julianna Peña, UFC 269
  • Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  • Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

  • Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
  • Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles
  • Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury
  • Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

BEST PLAY

  • Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe
  • Justin Tucker 66-yard NFL record field goal
  • Ja Morant’s POSTER
  • Hansel Enmanuel with the play of the year

BEST TEAM

  • Golden State Warriors, NBA
  • Chicago Sky, WNBA
  • Atlanta Braves, MLB
  • Los Angeles Rams, NFL
  • Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
  • Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
  • Colorado Avalanche, NHL

BEST OLYMPIAN, WOMEN’S SPORTS

  • Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics
  • Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon
  • Katie Ledecky, Swimming
  • Allyson Felix, Track & Field

BEST OLYMPIAN, MEN’S SPORTS

  • Nathan Chen, Figure Skating
  • Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
  • Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
  • Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

  • Aliyah Boston, South Carolina Women’s Basketball
  • Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer
  • Jocelyn Alo, Oklahoma Softball
  • Charlotte North, Boston College Lacrosse

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER

  • Karim Benzema, Real Madrid
  • Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
  • Sadio Mané, Liverpool
  • Kylian Mbappé, PSG

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER

  • Alexia Putellas, Barcelona
  • Sam Kerr, Chelsea
  • Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal
  • Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona

BEST NFL PLAYER

  • Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
  • T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
  • Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

BEST MLB PLAYER

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
  • Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
  • Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  • Jorge Soler, Atlanta Braves

BEST NHL PLAYER

  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
  • Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

BEST DRIVER

  • Kyle Larson, NASCAR
  • Max Verstappen, F1
  • Steve Torrence, NHRA
  • Álex Palou, IndyCar

BEST NBA PLAYER

  • Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

BEST WNBA PLAYER

  • Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
  • Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
  • Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BOXER

  • Tyson Fury
  • Shakur Stevenson
  • Katie Taylor
  • Mikaela Mayer

BEST MMA FIGHTER

  • Alexander Volkanovski
  • Charles Oliveira
  • Kamaru Usman
  • Kayla Harrison

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Cameron Smith
  • Justin Thomas
  • Jon Rahm

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF

  • Nelly Korda
  • Ko Jin-young
  • Lydia Ko
  • Minjee Lee

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS

  • Rafael Nadal
  • Dylan Alcott
  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Felix Auger-Aliassime

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS

  • Emma Raducanu
  • Ashleigh Barty
  • Iga Świątek
  • Leylah Fernandez

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS

  • Eli Tomac, Supercross
  • Alex Hall, Ski
  • Yuto Horigome, Skateboard
  • Ayumu Hirano, Snowboard

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS

  • Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard
  • Eileen Gu, Ski
  • Rayssa Leal, Skateboard
  • Chloe Kim, Snowboard

BEST JOCKEY

  • Flavien Prat
  • Irad Ortiz
  • Jose Ortiz
  • Joel Rosario

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS

  • Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
  • Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field
  • Brad Snyder, Paratriathlon & Swimming
  • Ian Seidenfeld, Table Tennis

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS

  • Oksana Masters, Cycling & Nordic/Biathlon
  • Jessica Long, Swimming
  • Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
  • Kate Ward, Soccer

BEST BOWLER

  • Jason Belmonte
  • Anthony Simonsen
  • Kyle Troup
  • Dom Barrett

BEST MLS PLAYER

  • Valentin Castellanos, NYCFC
  • Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas
  • Carles Gil, New England Revolution
  • Carlos Vela, LAFC

BEST NWSL PLAYER

  • Ashley Hatch, Washington Spirit
  • Aubrey Bledsoe, Washington Spirit
  • Jess Fishlock, OL Reign
  • Caprice Dydasco, NJ/NY Gotham FC

BEST WWE MOMENT

  • MATCH 1
    • Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble
    • Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania
  • MATCH 2
    • John Cena returns at Money In The Bank
    • Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble
  • MATCH 3
    • WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)
    • Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2
  • MATCH 4
    • Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship
    • Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania
  • MATCH 5
    • Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)
    • The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania
  • MATCH 6
    • Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam
    • Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame
  • MATCH 7
    • Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel
    • Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania
  • MATCH 8
    • Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns
    • Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Megan Bloodworth
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Softball Player Megan Bloodworth Transferring to WCWS Semifinal Team

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver JoJo Earle (10) is forced out of bounds against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 63-14.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Who Will Return Punts for Alabama this Season?

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
Keon Ellis
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Will Keon Ellis Make the Sacramento Kings Roster this Season?

By Katie Windham5 hours ago
Wilkin Formby
Recruiting

Sticking to It: The Motivation Behind Wilkin Formby's Road to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Jerry Duncan
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Joey Blackwell16 hours ago
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Three Alabama Players Selected as 2022 Walter Camp Preseason First Team All-Americans

By Joey BlackwellJun 27, 2022
Brad Bohannon, 2022 SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Is Ole Miss' Success a Sign of Things to Come for Alabama Baseball?

By Joey BlackwellJun 27, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrate after an interception return by Battle for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Will Alabama replicate its 2016 defense?

By Tony TsoukalasJun 27, 2022