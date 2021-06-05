Alabama RB Kyle Edwards Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Edwards is the second Crimson Tide tailback to enter the transfer portal in the last week, joining Keilan Robinson

Alabama redshirt freshman running back Kyle Edwards entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com was first to report.

Edwards did not appear in a game during the Crimson Tide's national championship season in 2020. During the 2021 A-Day Game, he recorded two carries for seven yards and caught one pass for two yards.

He is the second Crimson Tide tailback to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week, joining Keilan Robinson. Alabama's talented running back room still includes senior Brian Robinson, sophomores Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams and freshman Camar Wheaton.

The Destrehan, La. product is the 10th Alabama player to transfer out of the program either during of after last season, including Robinson, defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher, defensive backs Eddie Smith, Ronald Williams and Brandon Turnage, linebackers Ale Kaho, Ben Davis and Kevin Harris and kicker Joseph Bulovas.

Here's more on Edwards from RollTide.com:

"Powerful runner from Louisiana … a four-star recruit and the No. 18 running back in the country according to Rivals.com … also a four-star selection by PrepStar … selected as a PrepStar Top 350 All-American … the No. 18 player from Louisiana by both 247Sports and on the 247Composite … the nation’s 26th-rated running back according to the Composite … ranked by 247Sports as the No. 32 tailback nationally … highly-rated runner by ESPN.com … rushed for 1,000-plus yards and over 16 touchdowns in 2019 … helped Destrehan to Class 5A state championship during his senior season … played a key role in the Wildcats’ run to the 2018 District 7-5A championship … accumulated 708 yards and eight touchdowns on 112 carries as a junior … coached by Stephen Robicheaux at DHS … signed with Alabama over LSU, Michigan and Penn State."