Alabama Signees Jaden Bradley, Brandon Miller Named McDonald’s All-Americans

For the first time in program history, Alabama basketball has two players from the same recruiting class named McDonald's All-Americans.

On Tuesday afternoon, Crimson Tide 2022 signees Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller were named McDonald's All-Americans and can participate in the McDonald’s Boys High School All-American game. Only 24 players in the country are given this prestigious honor each year.

They become the second and third player signed out of high school by Alabama head coach Nate Oats to earn the distinction joining J.D. Davison from 2021. Two other current players on the Alabama roster were also McDonald's All-Americans, transfers Jahvon Quinerly and Nimari Burnett. Collin Sexton (2017), Devonta Pollard (2012), JaMychal Green (2008), Richard Hendrix (2005), Mo Williams (2001) and Gerald Wallace (2000) are the other Crimson Tide players who were named McDonald's All-Americans in high school.

Bradley and Miller are part of Alabama's 2022 class that ranks No. 3 in the country according to Sports Illustrated All-American. Miller, the forward out of Antioch, Tennessee, comes in at No. 11 overall in the SI99 rankings. Bradley, a point guard out of IMG Academy in Florida, is ranked 16th overall in the 2022 class.

More on Bradley and Miller from Alabama basketball:

Jaden Bradley | PG | 6-3 | 185 | Rochester, NY (IMG Academy)

2021 McDonald’s All-America and a consensus five-star prospect

Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 point guard and No. 17 overall prospect in this year’s class

Joins Brandon Miller as a 5-star recruit and is the No. 2-rated point guard in the 2022 class and the No. 15 overall rated player in the ESPN 100

Before transferring to IMG in 2020, he led Cannon School (Charlotte, N.C.) to a 27-6 record and their first state championship since 2006, scoring 27 points in the championship game

Averaged 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals on his way to being named the 2020 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year

Also earned first team all-state and conference player of the year honors as a junior

During the 2021 Nike EYBL circuit, he led all players with 6.1 assists per game, while also collecting 17.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game

The IMG product has attended prestigious academies and camps including CP3 Elite, Under Armor SC30, Pangos All American, USA Training Camp and NBPA Top 100 Camp

Chose Alabama over Arizona, Gonzaga, Kentucky and Florida State, among many others

Brandon Miller | F | 6-9 | 200 | Antioch, Tenn. (Cane Ridge HS)