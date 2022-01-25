Alabama Signees Jaden Bradley, Brandon Miller Named McDonald’s All-Americans
For the first time in program history, Alabama basketball has two players from the same recruiting class named McDonald's All-Americans.
On Tuesday afternoon, Crimson Tide 2022 signees Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller were named McDonald's All-Americans and can participate in the McDonald’s Boys High School All-American game. Only 24 players in the country are given this prestigious honor each year.
They become the second and third player signed out of high school by Alabama head coach Nate Oats to earn the distinction joining J.D. Davison from 2021. Two other current players on the Alabama roster were also McDonald's All-Americans, transfers Jahvon Quinerly and Nimari Burnett. Collin Sexton (2017), Devonta Pollard (2012), JaMychal Green (2008), Richard Hendrix (2005), Mo Williams (2001) and Gerald Wallace (2000) are the other Crimson Tide players who were named McDonald's All-Americans in high school.
Bradley and Miller are part of Alabama's 2022 class that ranks No. 3 in the country according to Sports Illustrated All-American. Miller, the forward out of Antioch, Tennessee, comes in at No. 11 overall in the SI99 rankings. Bradley, a point guard out of IMG Academy in Florida, is ranked 16th overall in the 2022 class.
Read More
More on Bradley and Miller from Alabama basketball:
Jaden Bradley | PG | 6-3 | 185 | Rochester, NY (IMG Academy)
- 2021 McDonald’s All-America and a consensus five-star prospect
- Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 point guard and No. 17 overall prospect in this year’s class
- Joins Brandon Miller as a 5-star recruit and is the No. 2-rated point guard in the 2022 class and the No. 15 overall rated player in the ESPN 100
- Before transferring to IMG in 2020, he led Cannon School (Charlotte, N.C.) to a 27-6 record and their first state championship since 2006, scoring 27 points in the championship game
- Averaged 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.9 steals on his way to being named the 2020 North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year
- Also earned first team all-state and conference player of the year honors as a junior
- During the 2021 Nike EYBL circuit, he led all players with 6.1 assists per game, while also collecting 17.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game
- The IMG product has attended prestigious academies and camps including CP3 Elite, Under Armor SC30, Pangos All American, USA Training Camp and NBPA Top 100 Camp
- Chose Alabama over Arizona, Gonzaga, Kentucky and Florida State, among many others
Brandon Miller | F | 6-9 | 200 | Antioch, Tenn. (Cane Ridge HS)
- 2021 McDonald’s All-America and a consensus five-star prospect
- One of the top-rated players to ever sign at Alabama, who is ranked as the No. 3 small forward in the 2022 class and the No. 11 overall player nationally by 247Sports
- 2021 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state
- Averaged 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game last season for Cane Ridge, leading the Ravens to a 15-1 record and a Class AAA state championship game
- Named First Team All-State in 2020 by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association
- Invited to the Nike Elite 100 camp as freshman and attended the Pangos All-American and NBPA Top 100 Camp
- As a junior he averaged 23.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 steals on his way to earning 2020 Tennessee Boys Basketball Player of the Year by The Tennessean
- Suited up for Bradley Beal Elite in the Nike EYBL and averaged 12.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest
- Led his team to the Peach Jam championship game and stood out as one of the top performers at the event, earning Second Team All-Peach Jam honors
- Father, Darrell Miller, played tight end for the Crimson Tide and under Gene Stallings in the early 90s
- Announced his commitment live on CBS Sports HQ and chose Alabama over Kansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Auburn, Tennessee State and playing professionally