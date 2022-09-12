Skip to main content

Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced

The Crimson Tide and the Commodores will be the second night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.

The kickoff time and television network for Alabama football's game against Vanderbilt was announced on Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

The game, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will be played at 6:30 p.m. CT. It will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here is the full announced SEC slate:

Saturday, September 24, 2022:

Missouri at Auburn: Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN
Bowling Green at Mississippi State: Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
Kent State at Georgia: Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+
Florida at Tennessee: 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS
Tulsa at Ole Miss: 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington): 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
Northern Illinois at Kentucky: 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Alabama: 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
Charlotte at South Carolina: 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on ESPNU
New Mexico at LSU: 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban claps his teams play against Tennessee Vols at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL. The Tide defeats the Vols 41-17.
