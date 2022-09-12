Alabama vs Vanderbilt Kickoff Time Announced

The kickoff time and television network for Alabama football's game against Vanderbilt was announced on Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

The game, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will be played at 6:30 p.m. CT. It will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here is the full announced SEC slate:

Saturday, September 24, 2022:

Missouri at Auburn: Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Bowling Green at Mississippi State: Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Kent State at Georgia: Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+

Florida at Tennessee: 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS

Tulsa at Ole Miss: 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington): 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Northern Illinois at Kentucky: 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Alabama: 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Charlotte at South Carolina: 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on ESPNU

New Mexico at LSU: 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+