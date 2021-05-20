Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Walk-On WR Joshua Lanier Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The former North Alabama transfer played in seven games during the 2020 season
Alabama walk-on wide receiver Joshua Lanier entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday morning. 

The former North Alabama transfer played in seven games for the Crimson Tide during its run to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020. Lanier joined the program in 2019 and will have one year of eligibility remaining. 

