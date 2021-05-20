Alabama Walk-On WR Joshua Lanier Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The former North Alabama transfer played in seven games during the 2020 season

Alabama walk-on wide receiver Joshua Lanier entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday morning.

BamaOnline was first to report.

The former North Alabama transfer played in seven games for the Crimson Tide during its run to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2020. Lanier joined the program in 2019 and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

