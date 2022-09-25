Alabama DL Suffers Ankle Injury Against Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama could be without a defensive starter moving forward.

Senior defensive lineman Byron Young left the game against Vanderbilt towards the end of the third quarter and needed assistance getting off the field. He was immediately taken to the medical tent and after several minutes in there with the training staff, he was taken on a cart to the locker room. He was seen in a boot and crutches on the field after the game.

In the postgame press conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Young had a sprained ankle.

"That's the only update I've got," Saban said.

On the season, Young had started all four games along the offensive line with nine total tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack. He did not record any sacks against Vanderbilt prior to the injury.

"We’re always gonna have his back," said fellow senior defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe about Young. "We know that he’s one of the guys that’s always gonna have our back, and it’s vice versa. So it’s always like a brother.”

Back in August, Young said he wanted to come back to Alabama for senior year to handle unfinished business on the field and earn his degree off the field.

With Alabama up 41-3 in the fourth quarter, senior safety Jordan Battle hurt his hamstring on a deep ball attempt from the Commodores. He left the field under his own power but headed straight to the medical tent.

Battle is one of Alabama's leaders not only in the secondary, but for the entire defense. Before the injury, the senior safety was second on the team with five tackles in the game, upping his total to 14 on the season. Saban did not update Battle's status after the game.