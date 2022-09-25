What Nick Saban Said After Alabama Demolished Vanderbilt

The No. 2 Alabama football team flexed its muscles on both sides of the ball in a dominant 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The contest was the Southeastern Conference opener for both programs.

The Crimson Tide accumulated a season-best 628 yards of total offense that included 400 yards through the air while limiting the Commodores to just 123 yards of total offense and 14 rushing yards in the blowout victory.

Quarterback Bryce Young finished the game with season highs of 385 passing yards on 25-of-36 through the air, including four touchdowns, resulting in a 195.9 quarterback rating. Wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks led all receivers with a career-best 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns on six catches – all of which came in the first half. Jase McClellan (11-78-1) and Jamarion Miller (9-63-2) combined for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries to lead the ground attack.

Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. added three tackles for loss (-17) and two and a half sacks (-16) as part of his five total tackles to lead the defense. Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o had six tackles and added a tackle for loss (-4) to help make up the Crimson Tide’s eight total TFLs in the contest (-40).

"I think we’ve shown a pretty good pattern here of making improvements - a little bit of an upward trend. I think we are getting closer to playing the way we'd like to play," Saban said. "The challenges are greater, as we go, so we have to continue to focus on moving forward and improving. But we had some guys play really well tonight. Bryce (Young) played well, the defense played really well (and) I thought Ja’Corey Brooks played really well. I think the team played really well. I think the team sort of bought into everybody trying to play to a standard and I think this is probably the closest we've come to that so far this year and the key to the drill is can we continue to build on it."

