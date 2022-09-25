Is The 2022 Receiver Class Next Up?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Joey Blackwell said it first during the "All Things Bama" Podcast: "If a freshman is going to start at Alabama, it's likely to be at receiver." At the time. he was referring to Kobe Prentice, who had a memorable debut for the Crimson Tide and is currently top-five on the team in both receptions and reception yards.

Prentice had another solid night with three catches for 32 yards, but he wasn't the only freshman receiver to get meaningful snaps.

Isaiah Bond and Kendrick Law both got snaps in the second quarter. Law didn't log any statistics, Bond did catch one of his two targets for eight yards (he finished the game with two catches for 13 yards). Bond also had a couple targets in the endzone that were heavily covered.

Yes, it was 21-3 at the time and it was only getting worse for Vanderbilt, but there was still a lot of game left, and it wasn't like the Utah State or Louisiana-Monroe game where it was so bad that Nick Saban could go ahead and pull his starters if he wanted to. So what is the reason?

The way it's shaping up, wide receiver is one of the deeper positions on this year's team, and the only way to maximize the weapons is to give them live reps against competition. Saban is also a big proponent of how guys do in practice, so it's not like he just throws darts at a board to see who plays.

After Prentice, Law and Bond must be showing consistency not only in previous games, but in their preparation to earn coveted snaps. To also earn those snaps in SEC play is not to be taken lightly. Even Ja'Corey Brooks, who had a big night catching the ball, had positives to say about the two freshmen.

"They are a great group of freshmen receivers, but those two guys specifically, they work hard in practice," Brooks said in a post-game interview. "We trust them, I like them on the field just like all our guys."

Thaiu Jones-Bell also logged a catch for five yards, making it four freshmen receivers that saw the field during the Vanderbilt game. It'll be interesting to see how their playing time moves forward into SEC play.