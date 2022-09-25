Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to Nick Saban, this Alabama team is getting closer to the level and standard he likes to see.

"I think the team sort of bought into everybody trying to play to a standard and I think this is probably the closest we've come to that so far this year, and the key to the drill is can we continue to build on it," Saban said after Alabama's 55-3 win over Vanderbilt Saturday.

Bryce Young threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns, while the Crimson Tide offense added 228 yards on the ground. It was Alabama's first offensive output of 600+ total yards since the Arkansas game last season.

Meanwhile, the defense gave up a season low total of just 129 yards, only allowing 14 rushing yards against a Vanderbilt team that came into the matchup fourth in the SEC in rushing at 217 yards per game.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) extended its home winning streak at Bryant-Denny Stadium to 16 games and has won 23 straight games against Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) dating back to 1985.

Check out the video above where Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham break down Alabama's 55-3 victory over Vanderbilt from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

