No. 2 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Notebook: Run Game Not Part of Game Plan, But Still Came Up Big

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The game plan for Alabama was evident from the start. Vanderbilt’s defense played some zone coverage and kept linebackers in the box to take away the run game.

That was a clear sign the passing game needed to take center stage.

It did.

The result was just eight rushing attempts for 55 yards with 29 pass attempts for 315 yards in the first half.

As Alabama picked Vandy apart and scored at will, the run game went to work, grinding the Commodores down with 228 rushing yards by the end of Saturday’s 55-3 beatdown.

“We take what the defense gives us,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said of the discrepancy in play calls in the first half. “A lot of the plays that ended up being passes were called run plays. If they play to stop the run, we’re going to throw it. If they are playing split safeties and playing soft, we have to be able to run it.

“It’s not a matter of what the stat sheet says.”

Alabama finished the game with 43 pass attempts (400 yards)and 34 rushing attempts (228).

Lucky break, bad break

Bryce Young came close to throwing a pick-six late in the first quarter. He tried to hit tight end Cameron Latu, who was split wide. A Vandy defender jumped the route and had nothing but green grass in front of him. Instead, he bobbled the ball and Latu had a chance at the catch. He bobbled it, too, and the pass went incomplete. Alabama scored a touchdown a few plays later.

Bigger night for Burton

Jermaine Burton had one catch a week ago for 16 yards and was targeted twice. The Georgia transfer had productive night against Vandy. He caught four passes for 94 yards.

He snagged an 8-yard pass on the game’s first play and finished the first quarter with three catches for 46 yards. He hauled in a 48-yard catch near the end of the first half for his only catch of the second quarter.

Adding to his lead

Kicker Will Reichard took over the top spot on the Crimson Tide’s all-time made PATs list after he hit nine PATs against ULM last week. Adam Griffith (186 of 188 attempts, 2013-16) was the previous record holder. Reichard hit seven PATS against Vanderbilt and is 201 of 203 for his career.

Reichard also continues to be perfect on field goals. He nailed a 40-yarder and a 21-yarder Saturday and is 6-for-6 this season.

Young moving on up

Bryce Young needed just one half to take over the No. 6 all-time spot in school history for passing yards. His 316 first-half yards put him with 5,988 career yards in just 19 starts. He started the day at No. 9, but leapfrogged Jay Barker, Greg McElroy and Andrew Zow to take over the No. 6 spot. Young has 6,057 career yards. Mac Jones is No. 5 with 6,126 and AJ McCarron is No. 1 with 9,019 yards.

Young’s four touchdown passes Saturday gives him 61 for his career. Tua Tagovailoa is No. 1 (87) and AJ McCarron is No. 2 (77) in school history.

Not much action

Punter James Burnip hasn’t been needed too often for Alabama. He punted twice against Vanderbilt and has 12 total punts through four games, including six vs. Texas.

He could have punted two more times Saturday, but Alabama elected to go for it on fourth down twice. The Crimson Tide failed on the first and converted the second. Alabama is 3-for-7 on fourth down this season.

Meanwhile, Alabama opponents have punted 37 times, including 10 from Vanderbilt.

Familiar face

Vandy got on the scoreboard in the first quarter when Joseph Bulovas booted a 41-yard field goal. Crimson Tide fans might remember Bulovas. He played at Alabama from 2017-21. At Alabama, Bulovas was 22 of 29 on field goals. As a Commodore, he is 17 of 22.

Tidebits

Game captains for Saturday’s game were quarterback Bryce Young and linebackers Henry To’oTo’o and Will Anderson Jr. Alabama lost the coin toss. The Crimson Tide is 2-2 on coin tosses this season … SEC officials for the game: Lee Herick, Referee; Brandon Ellison, Umpire; Ryan Hagan, Head Line Judge; Chris Snuggs, Line Judge; Scotty Melancon, Field Judge; Michael Williams, Side Judge; Brett Toney, Back Judge; Mike Block, Center Judge ... Kickoff temperature was 81 degrees with mostly clear skies … Announced attendance was 96,242 ... Bryce Young’s 316 yards passing in the first half were the most in his career and the most by an Alabama quarterback since Mac Jones threw for 342 yards in the opening half against Ohio State in 2021 ... Vanderbilt rushed for 14 total yards, the fewest by an Alabama opponent since giving up minus-1 rushing yard to Mississippi State in 2021 ... Alabama’s victory was the 23rd in a row over Vanderbilt dating back to 1985.

This story will be updated.