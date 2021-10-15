All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Mississippi State and Midseason Report Card

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to preview the Crimson Tide’s meeting with Mississippi State this weekend in Starkville and hand out mid-season grades.

What leaders need to step up for Alabama moving forward? Just how big of a “statement” game is this for the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide? Could coach Nick Saban and company shut out Mike Leach and the Bulldogs for a second straight season?

Who has been Alabama’s MVPs on both sides of the ball up to this point? What are Bryce Young’s Heisman Trophy chances after a loss?

In other news around the Southeastern Conference, can No. 11 Kentucky pull off the upset of top-ranked Georgia? Who wins the Lane Kiffin Bowl between No. 13 Ole Miss and Tennessee? Could the SEC and Big Ten make up the four College Football Playoff teams?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

