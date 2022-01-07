Skip to main content
All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

CFP

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

BamaCentral staff writer Joey Blackwell joins host Tyler Martin on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to breakdown the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia one final time before the two square off inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday night.

The two dive into the game from every possible angle including what both teams might do differently from their previous meeting last month, who needs to step up with John Metchie out this time around for the Crimson Tide, can Brian Robinson have a Cotton-Bowl like performance and wondering if Stetson Bennett is the quarterback who can knock off Coach Nick Saban and company.

Will a win mark Saban's most impressive championship in his career? Who will be the x-factor for both teams? Will Kirby Smart finally get over the hump and take down his former boss or will Saban continue to prove to be his greatest adversary? 

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

