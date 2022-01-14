Skip to main content
All Things Bama Podcast: Takeaways from 2021 Football Season Plus How Quickly Will Alabama Basketball Get Out of Its Slump?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

On the latest episode of The All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral staff writer Katie Windham to recap and tie the bow on the 2021 college football season which saw Georgia take down Alabama for the national championship on Monday night. 

Where does the Crimson Tide go from here? Who's coming and going? What will Alabama's efforts in the transfer portal look like this spring? Are there going to be any surprising departures? What is one word that will forever describe the 2021 version of the Crimson Tide? 

Martin and Windham also examine the current issues with Alabama basketball following losses to Missouri, and most recently, No. 4 Auburn inside Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday night. Next up is Mississippi State in Starkville on Saturday afternoon (5 p.m, SEC Network).

How quickly can Nate Oats and company get out of this slump? Despite the two frustrating losses, what are some positive takeaways? Can Alabama scratch and claw its way back into the SEC regular-season championship race? What is this team's current NCAA-tournament projection?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

