All Things Bama Podcast: Will Alabama Basketball Stay Hot Against Arkansas?

Host Tyler Martin is joined by intern Blake Byler and staff writer Tony Tsoukalas on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss the Crimson Tide's 97-83 win over Ole Miss on the hardwood, what to expect from this team the rest of the season and explore what advantages Alabama football can gain from the tumultuous situation on the Plains with Bryan Harsin. 

Can guard JD Davison prove to be a difference maker down the stretch for Nate Oats and company? Even though the SEC is arguably the toughest conference in college basketball, can Alabama take advantage of a weaker schedule compared to what it has faced over the last two weeks? Will Saturday's matchup against the Crimson Tide be a letdown for Arkansas after upsetting No. 1 Auburn?

What in the world is happening in Auburn? How can Nick Saban and his coaching staff take advantage of this drama on the recruiting trail? Will Alabama land the majority of the class of 2023 in-state talent? 

Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
