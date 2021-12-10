Anderson, Neal, Young Named 2021 FWAA First Team All-Americans

For the second time in as many days, Alabama's Evan Neal and Will Anderson Jr. were named first team All-Americans, this time by the Football Writers Association of America. The offensive tackle and outside linebacker were added to the Walter Camp first team on Thursday night. This keeps Neal and Anderson in contention for unanimous All-American status.

Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was also named to the FWAA first team. Jameson Williams was named to the second team as a kickoff returner. Young and Williams were also on the second team for Walter Camp.

With the four combined players, Alabama has more FWAA All-Americans than any other school.

2021 FWAA All-American Team

First Team Offense

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse

RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

WR Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh

WR David Bell, Purdue

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

OL Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL Evan Neal, Alabama

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

First Team Defense

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

DL Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

DB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

DB Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

DB Steven Jones Jr., Appalachian State

DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor

First Team Specialists

K Nate Needham, Bowling Green

P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

KR Brian Battie, South Florida

PR Marcus Jones, Houston

Second Team Offense

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA

WR Drake London, USC

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

WR Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

OL Jacob Gall, Baylor

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia

Second Team Defense

DL Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

DL Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DL Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

DB Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

DB Verone McKinley III, Oregon

DB Ja’Quan McMillian, East Carolina

DB Riley Moss, Iowa

Second Team Specialists

K Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P Adam Korsak, Rutgers

KR Jameson Williams, Alabama

PR Britain Covey, Utah