Anderson, Neal, Young Named 2021 FWAA First Team All-Americans
For the second time in as many days, Alabama's Evan Neal and Will Anderson Jr. were named first team All-Americans, this time by the Football Writers Association of America. The offensive tackle and outside linebacker were added to the Walter Camp first team on Thursday night. This keeps Neal and Anderson in contention for unanimous All-American status.
Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young was also named to the FWAA first team. Jameson Williams was named to the second team as a kickoff returner. Young and Williams were also on the second team for Walter Camp.
With the four combined players, Alabama has more FWAA All-Americans than any other school.
2021 FWAA All-American Team
First Team Offense
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse
RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
WR Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh
WR David Bell, Purdue
WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
OL Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State
OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL Evan Neal, Alabama
OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
First Team Defense
DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
DL Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
DB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
DB Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
DB Steven Jones Jr., Appalachian State
DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor
First Team Specialists
K Nate Needham, Bowling Green
P Matt Araiza, San Diego State
Read More
KR Brian Battie, South Florida
PR Marcus Jones, Houston
Second Team Offense
QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA
WR Drake London, USC
WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
WR Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky
TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
OL Jacob Gall, Baylor
OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest
C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia
Second Team Defense
DL Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
DL Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
DL Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
DB Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
DB Verone McKinley III, Oregon
DB Ja’Quan McMillian, East Carolina
DB Riley Moss, Iowa
Second Team Specialists
K Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P Adam Korsak, Rutgers
KR Jameson Williams, Alabama
PR Britain Covey, Utah