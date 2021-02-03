Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 3, 2021
Today is ... National Signing Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- From National Signing Day to Winning National Titles, Alabama Continues to Compete at a Different Level
- What To Look For On 2021 National Signing Day
- Just A Minute: Alabama Recruiting Advantage Has Never Been Bigger
- EA Sports Announce Return of Popular College Football Game
- Alabama Coaching Tracker: Jay Graham Added as Tight Ends Coach, Special Teams Coordinator
- Herb Jones' Fight Through Injuries Serves as Inspiration to Alabama Basketball
- JaMychal Green is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's Basketball: LSU vs. No. 10 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Crimson Tide Results
Women's Tennis: Alabama 7, North Alabama 0
Alabama won all six singles matches in straight sets, and also went 3-0 to win the doubles point. The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on the season. "As a team, we're playing better tennis and gaining more confidence," Alabama coach Jenny Mainz said.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama gymnast Makarri Doggette was named SEC Specialist of the Week for the second time this season.
- Former Alabama center Landon Dickerson started a fundraiser for Fire Fighter Captain Brian Wolnewitz, who is battling cancer. The raffle includes Dickerson's 'BAMA BUMPER' and a signed helmet by Crimson Tide players.
- Former Alabama basketball guard Collin Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 12 of 16 games this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
213 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
Feb. 3, 1942: Holt Rast, who was on target to receive his degree in civil engineering in May and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army, was selected to play in the College All-Star game featuring the top college players vs. the NFL Champion Chicago Bears. The game was played August 28 in Chicago and attracted 101,103 fans to Soldier Field. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"Be aware of 'yes' men. Generally, they are losers. Surround yourself with winners. Never forget — people win." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant