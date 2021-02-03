Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 3, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Men's Basketball: LSU vs. No. 10 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Women's Tennis: Alabama 7, North Alabama 0

Alabama won all six singles matches in straight sets, and also went 3-0 to win the doubles point. The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on the season. "As a team, we're playing better tennis and gaining more confidence," Alabama coach Jenny Mainz said.

Alabama gymnast Makarri Doggette was named SEC Specialist of the Week for the second time this season.

Former Alabama center Landon Dickerson started a fundraiser for Fire Fighter Captain Brian Wolnewitz, who is battling cancer. The raffle includes Dickerson's 'BAMA BUMPER' and a signed helmet by Crimson Tide players.

Former Alabama basketball guard Collin Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 12 of 16 games this season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

213 days

Feb. 3, 1942: Holt Rast, who was on target to receive his degree in civil engineering in May and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army, was selected to play in the College All-Star game featuring the top college players vs. the NFL Champion Chicago Bears. The game was played August 28 in Chicago and attracted 101,103 fans to Soldier Field. — Bryant Museum

"Be aware of 'yes' men. Generally, they are losers. Surround yourself with winners. Never forget — people win." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

