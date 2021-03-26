Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 26, 2021

Today is … National Spinach Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Track & Field: Alabama at Raleigh Relays, Raleigh, N.C, All Day

Track & Field: Alabama at Al Schmidt Bulldog Relays, Starkville, Miss., All Day

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at Men's NCAA Championships, Greensboro, N.C., All Day

Men's Golf: Alabama at Old Waverly Collegiate, Starkville, Miss.

Women's Tennis: Alabama at Missouri, Columbia, Mo., Noon CT, Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT & 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Swimming & Diving: The men's team scored in both the 200 freestyle and 400 medley relay on day one of NCAA Championships in Greensboro, N.C. Four Crimson Tide swimmers grabbed bronze in the 200 freestyle relay, with Matt King, Jonathan Berneburg, Sam DiSette and Colton Stogner walking to the podium and finishing with the second fastest time in school history.

Volleyball: Alabama 0, Kentucky 3. The Crimson Tide lost its series finale to third-ranked Kentucky, as the Wildcats led every category but errors and attempts.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Six Alabama gymnasts are All-Americans, including SEC Gymnast of the Year Luisa Blanco.

Former Alabama pitcher Jimmy Nelson was added to the 40-man roster of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played for the Crimson Tide from 2008-10.

Former Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jarran Reed is moving on from the Seattle Seahawks. Reed was a member of the 2015 CFP National Championship team.

Interesting stat here. Waddle, of course, was unable to finish his Alabama career at 100%, or else even more records would've fallen in 2020.

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger sees what many Crimson Tide fans already know ... Patrick Surtain Jr. is really good.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

162 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 26, 1968: Kenny Stabler, the first round pick of the Houston Astros in baseball, decided to continue his sports career in football as he signed with the Oakland Raiders. Stabler, who led the Crimson Tide to a 19-2-1 over two seasons, apparently was influenced by Oakland head coach John Rauch, a former Georgia quarterback, who insisted Stabler will be given a full chance to compete with Raider signal caller Daryle Lamonica.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I started my life third-and-long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third-and-15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third-and-long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler

We'll leave you with this …