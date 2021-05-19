Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 19, 2021

Today is ... National Devil's Food Cake Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at the NCAA Regionals, Stillwater, Okla., All Day

Crimson Tide results

Men's Golf: 13th at the NCAA Regionals

Alabama men's golf couldn't move up in the standings, as the Crimson Tide ended the third round where it began. Its round-three total team total was 17-over par 905 (310-294-301). The top five teams will advance past regionals and, at the moment, that doesn't include Alabama. Play wraps up with the fourth round today.

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull became the first former Alabama pitcher to throw a no-hitter in the majors. His magnificent nine innings of work paved the way for a 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Alabama women's golf made the trip to Scottsdale, AZ., for the NCAA Championships. Play begins Friday and wraps up May 21.

If you didn't already know, now you do. This year's SEC Player of the Year (and Defensive Player of the Year) is an elite defender, numbers-wise or otherwise.

In one way or another, almost all Crimson Tide teams have come away with either program-bests or now-optimistic futures in the 2020-21 year.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

108 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 19, 1988: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that John Forney, who served on the Alabama broadcast team from 1953-82, would return as the play-by-play commentator for the 1988 season.

May 19, 1993: “Silent” Al Clemens died in Hollywood, Fla., at the age of 94. He was the captain of the Crimson Tide football team in both 1921 and 1923, under coaches Xen Scott and Wallace Wade, respectively. Clemons also competed in baseball, basketball and track for Alabama.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“To my brothers: This is the moment you’ve been working for since you got the first letter postmarked Tuscaloosa in your mailbox. Remember the excitement you felt that day. You’re doing it man, you’re here. I would give anything to be able to take the field with my brothers won more time. So when you go out there, put every bit of yourself into every single play. Every single play. You never know when it might be your last. Roll Tide!” — Eddie Jackson

