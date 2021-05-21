Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 21, 2021

Today is ... National Memo Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Women's Golf: Alabama at NCAA Championships, Scottsdale, AZ., All Day

Baseball: Alabama vs Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Softball: Alabama vs Alabama State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Mississippi State 4, Alabama 2

Did you notice?

Named after legendary track & field coach and Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, The Bowerman award represents the highest individual accolade in college track & field. The Crimson Tide has three members in the running for it.

As expected with its great season, Alabama softball had eight players pick up individual accolades following the Crimson Tide capturing a conference-record sixth SEC Championship.

Here's another (un)surprising Alabama softball statistic as the Crimson Tide nears the NCAA Regionals:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

106 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 21, 1960: Former Alabama two-sport star Charley Boswell was featured on the NBC Show “This is Your Life” hosted by Ralph Edwards. Among those on hand to help Boswell remember his moments growing up in Ensley, his athletic days at Alabama and his World War II hero days, were famous entertainer Bob Hope. The once Crimson Tide halfback and baseball player was blinded by a German artillery shell that exploded after he pulled a crew member from a tank during World War II. Boswell, who subsequently took up golf and won 28 national and international titles for blind golfers, donated his money from the show to his favorite charity, "The Alabama Sight Conservation Association." — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I've often said that it took a lot of courage to go back into that tank and get that soldier. But all of the things he did after losing his sight, they took real courage." — Alston Callahan, development director at the Eye Foundation Hospital, about Charley Boswell in his New York Times obituary in 1995.

