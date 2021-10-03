Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 3, 2021

Today is ... National Techies Day

Crimson Tide results

Football: The top-ranked Crimson Tide hosted No. 12 Ole Miss in what was a momentum-grabbing first half for Alabama. Thanks to its timely defensive stops, two of which on fourth down, the Tide jumped out to a 28-0 lead as halftime followed. In the second half, however, Alabama allowed the Rebels to gain some traction offensively, relatively at least, and conceded three touchdowns in the last two periods.

Volleyball: Alabama traveled to Auburn to take on the Tigers in the first of two weekend matches. The Crimson Tide fell to Auburn in five sets on Saturday, though, as the trio of Shaye Eggleston, Sami Jacobs and Emily Janek, all of which led Alabama, fell short to the Tigers. Alabama falls to 8-7 overall and 0-3 in the SEC.

Men's tennis: Filip Planinsek led the Crimson Tide in day two of its competition in the MSU Bulldog Invitational in Starkville, Mississippi. After a strong day one, he recorded a singles win and a doubles win to come away as the day's top performer for Alabama. Along with his singles win, the doubles victory was with partner Patrick Kaukovalta, as the pair topped the Tulane duo of Benji Jacobson and Billy Suarez, 6-3.

Rowing: Alabama posted two wins in day one at the Head of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. In its season-opening competition, and in its first win of the day, the Crimson Tide posted a time of 13:31.90, which was nearly 10 seconds ahead of the field. Its second win of the day, meanwhile, was with a time of 15:41.45.

Crimson Tide schedule

Volleyball: Alabama at Auburn, 2 p.m. CT, Auburn, Ala., Live Stats

Did you notice?

Alabama gymnastics was honored for its 2021 SEC Championship, the 10th in program history, during the Ole Miss game yesterday.

Former Crimson Tide greats Bill Battle and Lee Roy Jordan were in attendance for yesterday's game as part of recognition for the 1961 national championship team. I'm sure there were plenty of takers for autographs, too.

2023 quarterback Arch Manning, one of the visitors this weekend, was a popular person in the recruiting section. Pictured here is Manning with a, if you can believe it, quarterback in the class of 2026

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

With its 42-21 win to Ole Miss, Alabama is tied for the second-longest streak in college football history in scoring at least 30 points in 31 consecutive games.

Which program currently holds the record alongside the Crimson Tide, and in which seasons did it accomplish this feat?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 3, 1916: Lew Bostick was born in Birmingham, Ala.

October 3, 1942: For the first time since 1939, Alabama scored on Mississippi State as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 21-6 upset over the Bulldogs before 18,000 fans in Tuscaloosa. Russ Craft scored all three touchdowns in the third quarter, going in for six points from 3, 38 and 9 yards out. George Hecht kicked all three extra points. A fourth-quarter touchdown by the Maroons averted the shutout.

October 3, 2015: Ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, Alabama re-established its national title hopes when it went to No. 8 Georgia and crushed the Bulldogs 38-10. Derrick Henry ran for 148 yards as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-3 lead by halftime, and Eddie Jackson’s pick-6 on a 50-yard return on Georgia's first offensive play of the second half ended any hopes of a comeback.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Ever since I was little, I've dreamed of beating Georgia and all those good schools. This is pretty sweet." – Quarterback Jake Coker after the 2015 win over the Bulldogs.

