Skip to main content

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Which Returning Senior Will Improve Their Draft Stock the Most?

Alabama has more first round picks than any other school since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, and several seniors have the chance to join that group.

After falling one win short of adding a 19th national title last season, Alabama will look to rebound and take the next step this year. The Crimson Tide returns a loaded roster, including reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young and a rebuilt offense as well as one of the most talented defenses in the Nick Saban era.

Alabama will open its season on Sept. 3 when it hosts Utah State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. To help pass the time, BamaCentral’s Joey Blackwell, Tony Tsoukalas and Katie Windham will discuss 22 topics and questions concerning the 2022 season.

Today we continue our series by asking which one of Alabama’s returning seniors will improve their draft stock the most.

Blackwell's take

Out of all the seniors returning to the gridiron for Alabama football this season, 2021’s leading tackler probably has the most to gain.

Last season, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o recorded 112 total tackles to lead the Crimson Tide, 10 more than second-place tackler Will Anderson Jr.. He also finished with eight tackles for loss including four sacks, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

On a stats sheet, To’oTo’o had a solid season. However, he still didn’t play to his full potential.

While he might have performed well when evaluating him at a glance, To’oTo’o still had much more to prove. In the first half of the season, fans lamented To’oTo’o frequently either being out of position on key plays or missing what appeared to be routine tackles. The Florida game jumps to mind as a prime example on how To’oTo’o lacked in production.

But as the season went on, To’oTo’o settled in and became more comfortable as a new member of Alabama’s defense. Quickly rising to become a leader, you could visibly see him grow more comfortable on Pete Golding’s defense as the season went on.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, in 2022, To’oTo’o has the opportunity to really shine. After two remarkable seasons at Tennessee, fans can consider To’oTo’o’s junior season as a ‘rebuilding year’. He is now poised to have a solid senior year, and with that comes the attention of NFL scouts. There is no doubt that out of all the seniors returning for one last trip around the SEC this season, To’oTo’o is near the top in terms of who can benefit the most regarding NFL Draft stock.

Tsoukalas' take

Sometimes it’s easy to get lost in stats and accolades. Henry To’o To’o returns for his senior season after leading Alabama in tackles, while Jordan Battle is back for a final year after tying for the team lead in interceptions. Still, I’m going with more of an unheralded hero as my pick.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. started all 15 games at right guard for Alabama last season despite dealing with a lingering knee injury. He also recovered from a separated shoulder in the Cotton Bowl in time to start against Georgia in the national championship game 10 days later. Despite those setbacks, Ekiyor still put together a solid season, registering a 68.8 pass-blocking grade and a 64.3 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Earlier this month, Ekiyor told BamaCentral that he is “as close to 100% percent as you can be” in terms of health after undergoing surgeries his knee and shoulder. That should be good news for Alabama as he enters his third year as a starter at the right guard position.

Ekiyor, 6-foot-3, 307 pounds, has great athleticism for his size which allows him to excel at pulling. With 29 career starts under his belt, his experience should also see him make significant strides this season. 

Windham's take

Safety Jordan Battle could have chosen to head off to the NFL after his junior season. During spring football, he told the media that he came back to get his degree in December and help his team win another national championship. 

While those are both admirable goals, and Battle is clearly team focused, I also think he can improve his individual stock this season to potentially become a first rounder. According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Battle is currently projected as a second round pick. 

Alabama brings back an experienced secondary and added Eli Ricks from the transfer portal, but there is no doubt that Battle is expected to be the leader of the defensive backfield. The safety was fourth on the team in tackles (85) and tied for first in interceptions (three) a season ago. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns. 

If he has a strong senior season, Battle will continue to shoot up Draft boards and could find himself in the first round, joining a long line of DBs taken in the first round under Saban, while also having a degree in his back pocket. 

Previous Questions

Which Alabama Transfer Will Have the Best Season?

Jahmyr Gibbs

Read more here

Which Alabama Records Will Bryce Young Break This Season?

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers

Read more here

Who Will Alabama's Team Captains Be This Season?

Will Anderson Jr. at Florida

Read more here

Who are Alabama's Three Biggest Rivals?

Phidarian Mathis and Will Anderson Jr. at Auburn

Read more here

Is there a Trap Game on Alabama's Schedule?

Bryce Young at Texas A&M

Read more here

What is Alabama’s Biggest Strength for the Coming Season?

Will Anderson Jr. and Chris Braswell

Read more here

What is Alabama’s Biggest Weakness for the Coming Season?

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) sacks Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Read more here

How many First-Round Picks will Alabama have in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal after being selected as the seventh overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.

Read more here

Who is the Best Player Alabama will Face this Season?

Ainias Smith vs Alabama, 2021

Read more here

Who will be Alabama's Breakout Star this Season?

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a sack against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Read more here

Five Alabama Over/Unders for the Coming Season

Nick Saban

Read more here

Which of Alabama's Five Freshmen WRs Will Post Biggest Numbers

Aaron Anderson

Read more here 

Which New Alabama Assistant will have the Toughest Job this Season?

Eric Wolford

Read more here

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 473
Recruiting

Alabama Target Arch Manning Commits to Texas

By Tony Tsoukalas1 hour ago
JD Davison at Florida
All Things Bama

Alabama 2022 NBA Draft Preview

By Katie Windham5 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Gumpism #29
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Gumpism #29

By Anthony Sisco6 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, June 23, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas12 hours ago
Keon Ellis vs Drake
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Basketball at the 2022 NBA Draft

By Joey Blackwell23 hours ago
JD Davison vs Memphis
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: What would be a Successful NBA Draft for Alabama Basketball?

By Joey BlackwellJun 22, 2022
Nate Oats signals he wants No. 1
All Things Bama

Nate Oats on Alabama Basketball's Roster: 'We Don’t Really Have Too Many Holes'

By Tony TsoukalasJun 22, 2022
Eric Wolford
All Things Bama

BamaCentral 22 for '22: Which New Alabama Assistant will have the Toughest Job this Season?

By Tony TsoukalasJun 22, 2022