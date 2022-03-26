Before Do-It-All Kendrick Law Can Line Up Everywhere, He First has to Play Somewhere

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three letters get thrown around when even the expert analysts and evaluators are stumped on how to label a player. Derrick Henry wore them before joining Alabama where he would go on to become a Heisman Trophy winner. It’s also how Blake Sims, Eddie Jackson and Trevon Diggs were first described before going on to star for the Crimson Tide.

When pinpointing the future position of the nation’s most versatile talents becomes too difficult, it’s easier to revert back to their most basic description — athlete.

A handful of Alabama’s most recent signees bear the ATH brand. Amari Niblack’s 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame is bigger than a typical receiver while his elite athleticism and playmaking ability exceed that of the average tight end. Isaiah Bond and Antonio Kite both played receiver and defensive back in high school, while Emmanuel Henderson could be equally effective as a running back or a wideout at the next level.

Then there’s Kendrick Law. Good luck placing his diverse skillset into one box.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 193 pounds, Law is just seven pounds lighter than running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who stands just as tall. The freshman is also a threat with the ball in his hands, averaging 9.14 yards per carry while rushing for 384 yards and four touchdowns during his senior season of high school last year.

Law hits like a safety while his sub-10.5 speed in the 100-yard dash gives him the speed of a cornerback. He's even listed at the nickel position in the SI99 which has him as the No. 42 overall player in this year's class.

"While Law lines up all over the football field on Friday nights, with success at running back, wide receiver, return man and on defense, it's his physical traits and intellect that combine for the nickel nod," Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. wrote in his evaluation of Law. "... Law has linebacker physicality and cornerback speed, with ball skills, plus technique and a certain savvy about him at the same time."

While that sounds enticing, Alabama elected to start the Shreveport, La., native off at wide receiver this spring. He’s had previous success at that spot too, reeling in 25 passes for 423 yards and five touchdowns last season.

So far, the move looks to be a sound decision for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

“He's done a nice job,” Saban said when asked about Law during his post-practice news conference Wednesday. “He's a guy that could play multiple positions if that creates value, in your opinion. But he has done a really good job at receiver. He's got some speed, he's got some size, he runs good routes, he's got really good hands.”

Time will tell if Law sticks at the receiver position. Diggs and Jackson began their Crimson Tide careers as wideouts before developing into stars at cornerback and safety respectively.

"Sometimes you really find a guy who can play more than one position, so you try to give him the best opportunity to play where he has a chance to play," Saban explained Wednesday. "If that doesn't work out, you might try and see if he has a better chance to develop a career at another position."

While versatility is a useful tool, Saban usually prefers his players to stick to one position early on in order to focus on development and avoid getting overwhelmed. That's why Law will be spending his time solely catching passes this spring.

For now. We think. Definitely, maybe.

Regardless, he's catching on fast.

"He's picked up on things and sort of has the right mindset to be able to deal with some of the frustrations young players go through when they're trying to learn a system and are making more mistakes than they're used to probably," Saban added. "He plays through it, and he's made a lot of plays, and I think he's a guy who might be able to help us if he continues to develop."