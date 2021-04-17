Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 17, 2021

Today is ... A-Day

Baseball: Auburn 5, Alabama 4

Softball: Florida 2, Alabama 0

Women's golf: 7th at SEC Championships

The Alabama women's golf team finished the third round of the SEC Championship at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s par-72, 6,222-yard Legacy Course. Emilie Øverås the way for the Crimson Tide after shooting a 3-under par 69 in today’s round. Alabama will advance to the match play portion of the SEC Championship. The first two rounds of match play will be played Saturday, with the championship match taking place on Sunday.

“It wasn’t a great start for us but I was really proud of how the girls responded throughout the round and kept getting better and better and we made some birdies on the last hole, I think three that counted and they are going to prove to be really valuable,” Alabama head coach Mic Potter said. “I am very impressed with our ability to finish kind of compared to what we have been doing all year. This team just keeps getting better and better. This is a huge step forward for us, I think. Our goal was to get into match play, I think we have a very dangerous match play team so we will see what happens.”

Baseball: Auburn at Alabama, 4 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Softball: Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Men's tennis: Alabama at Texas A&M, 1 p.m, Watch, Live Stats

Football: 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game, 12 p.m, Listen, Live Stats

Rowing: at Big Ten Invitational

Women's golf: at SEC Championships

JaMychal Green helped lead the Denver Nuggets to an 128-99 win over the Houston Rockets with 13 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes played.

Former Alabama golfer Michael Thompson is tied for 11th after two rounds at the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour. Through two rounds, he has shot 7-under par.

Najee Harris signed an endorsement deal with Nike:

Mac Jones continuing to show off his pre-draft workouts:

Alabama wheelchair tennis is headed to the national championship match after outlasting Arizona, 2-1:

April 17, 1979: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant says E.J. Junior, who had been a defensive end during his first two seasons at Alabama, will be moved back to his old position after trying safety as a spring experiment. "E.J. was doing all right, but we have to have him closer to the action,” the coach said. Also praised by the coach for having a good spring were cornerback Don McNeal, defensive lineman Warren Lyles, center Dwight Stephenson, guard Mike Brock, fullback Steve Whitman and guard Jim Bunch.

"In the second quarter, I saw Torretta look over at me, and he froze for a second. I saw fear." – Alabama defensive end John Copeland after the 1993 Sugar Bowl.

