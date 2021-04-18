Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 18, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

In case you missed it: Alabama Baseball Walks Off for Second Time in Three Games, Wins Game and Series Against Auburn 10-9

Baseball: Alabama 10, Auburn 9

Softball: Florida 9, Alabama 2

Men's tennis: Texas A&M 4, Alabama 0

Softball: Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m, SEC Network, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

No. 7 Alabama women's golf defeated second-seeded South Carolina in the first round in a 3-1-1 decision before falling to Auburn in a hard fought 3-1-1 match in the SEC tournament. Emilie Øverås led the way against South Carolina with a 5-and-4 victory over the Gamecock’s Pimnipa Panthong. She was followed by Kenzie Wright and Polly Mack who both clinched their matches over South Carolina. Benedetta Moresco tied Pauline Roussin-Bouchard while Caroline Curtis fell in a 2-and-1 match.

In addition to winning two individual NCAA Championships and finishing fifth in the nation this season, the Alabama gymnastics team saw four student-athletes earn eight Championship All-America honors over the weekend. Luisa Blanco, Makarri Doggette, Lexi Graber and Shallon Olsen all earned the accolades which are based on individual finishes in Friday’s semifinal sessions, with first-team honors going to gymnasts who finish in the top four of their semifinal, and second team recognition going to those who finish in the second four. “This group of young ladies have been focused on their team and what they could accomplish together as women on fire since the 2020 season came to an abrupt halt due to COVID," Alabama coach Dana Duckworth said. "These latest honors are indicative of the hard work, dedication and love that Luisa, Lexi, Makarri and Shallon put into this team, and the beauty that comes from truly doing this sport for the woman standing next to you. I’m so proud of Team 47 and all they have accomplished and I can’t wait to see the fire they’ve nurtured this year carry on into next season.”

The Alabama women's tennis team signed two British sisters in Ola and Kasia Pitak, who hail from Wellington, England. “We are very enthusiastic about Ola and Kasia Pitak joining us this fall," Alabama coach Jenny Mainz said. "They bring a wealth of experience and maturity to our team. We’re optimistic that they will make a significant impact for our program and provide more depth to our lineup.”

Former Alabama Baseball standout Jimmy Nelson pitched one inning and stuck out three batters in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Collin Sexton recorded 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-96 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

139 days

April 18, 1970: Bill Battle, the new head coach at Tennessee and former Crimson Tide standout end, attended the Alabama spring game along with five of his assistants. In addition to scouting, Battle was there to receive his plaque as a member of the All-Decade Team of the 1960s. Six scouts from Florida and five from Ole Miss were also in attendance as the White Team defeated the Red Team 40-39. "Not much defense out there is it?” Paul W. “Bear” Bryant commented.

April 18, 1997: Ronnie Harrison was born in Tallahassee.

"I had a ball, finally getting a chance to show them what I've got." – Ronnie Harrison after Alabama defeated his hometown team Florida State, which didn’t offer him a scholarship, 24-7 in 2017

