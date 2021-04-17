Live Updates: 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game

Kickoff between Crimson and White is slated for 12 p.m and will be televised on ESPN

Pregame

Running backs coach Robert Gillespie, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, defensive line coach Freddie Roach, linebackers coach Sal Sunersi and safeties coach Charles Kelly are coaching the White team.

Offensive line coach Doug Marrone, special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Drew Svoboda, defensive coordinator Pete Golding, defensive backs coach Jay Valai and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins are coaching the Crimson squad.

Here is a look at the full rosters for both teams:

Alabama Athletics

Young will have Javon Baker, Slade Bolden, Jahleel Billinsgley, Cameron Latu, Traeshon Holden and Keilan Robinson as his weapons to throw to.

Quarterback Bryce Young and the first-team offense headline the White team while linebacker Christian Harris leads the first-team defense on the Crimson Tide.

What to Watch For

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 73rd annual A-Day Game is slated to take place this Saturday following its absence in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an announcement made by Alabama athletics this weekend, Bryant-Denny Stadium will host the game at 50-percent capacity after holding games at just 20-percent capacity during the 2020 football season. The total number of fans allowed with be roughly 50,000, with each ticket costing $5 for the general public.

“We’re certainly optimistic with the way some of the numbers are going from a COVID standpoint,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in an interview with Crimson Tide Sports Radio Network's Roger Hoover last Tuesday. “I see the vaccinations are up. I know when I drive by DCH at 6:30 in the morning and people are already lined up to get their vaccine. I’m going to get my second one this Saturday. I’m looking forward to being fully vaccinated and people are seeing more and more access to vaccinations and giving us a chance to getting us back to normal here.”

Despite the state of Alabama rescinding its mask mandate last Friday, masks will still be required of all attendees at Saturday's event.

The foregoing of the 2020 A-Day Game marked the first time since 1996 that the annual game was not held in Tuscaloosa. However, with increased fan capacity and the hopes of full stadium capacity by the start of the 2021 season, things are looking up for fans of Alabama football following a year of adversity in the world of college athletics.

While the annual game is usually free to the public, admission to this year's game will cost each attendee $5. If a fan is a season-ticket holder, the fan can optionally pay $10 and will receive a ticket for their usual seat that they have during the regular season.

In an interview with the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama senior associate athletics director Jessica Parè state that the reason behind the change in price from free to $5 “was necessary because of the reduced capacity (and) seating layout.”

Revenue generated from ticket sales will be donated to the Crimson Core Fund, a fund established as a result of the pandemic aimed to assist with providing relief to student-athletes. According to The Crimson Tide Foundation's website, the fund helps "cover the costs associated with scholarship benefits, academic support, leadership development, nutrition and dining, sports medicine and strength and conditioning."

Game Information

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

When: Noon CT, Saturday

TV: ESPN (Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway providing analysis from the field, Joe Tessitore calling the action in the booth and Lauren Sisler reporting from the sidelines)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson, Host: Chris Stewart) CTSN on Sirius/XM: 121/91

Online: ESPN.com

Weather forecast: Cloudy, high of 70 degrees but should be around 68 at the time of kickoff. Rain chance of 24 percent, with 58 percent humidity and northwest winds estimated between five and 10 mph.

Last meeting: On April 13, 2019, the White defeated the Crimson 31-17. In front of a crowd of 62,219, wide receiver John Metchie III received the honor of being named game MVP thanks to five catches for 133 yards. Between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa, Jones had the better day, throwing 19-for-23 for 271 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Series info: The Crimson and White teams will be meeting at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since the spring of 2019. In total, the White has bested the Crimson more often than not with an all-time record of 42-29-1. The game has been hosted annually since 1946 and marks the conclusion of Alabama's spring practice season. Only the years of 1991, 1996 and 2020 were without an A-Day Game.