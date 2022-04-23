Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 23, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Take a Chance Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at the Crimson Tide Invitational, Tuscaloosa, Ala., EC Network+, All-Day

Crimson Tide Results

Softball: Texas A&M 6, No. 2 Alabama 4

Baseball: No. 14 Georgia 4, Alabama 2

Soccer: Alabama 5, Mississippi State 0

Men's Golf: Alabama closed play at the 2022 Southeastern Conference Men’s Golf Championships Friday, finishing the stroke play portion in 14th overall with a team total of 871 (290-292-289).

Track & Field: The Alabama track and field teams got the 2022 Crimson Tide Invitational off to a great start, winning two events and posting 14 top-10 finishes at the Sam Bailey Track and Field Stadium Friday.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

133 days

April 23, 1971: Alabama Associate Athletics Director, Sports Medicine (Football), Jeff Allen was born.

April 23, 1989: Fresh off winning the Butkus Trophy, Derrick Thomas was picked in the first round of the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. After being the fourth person selected in the draft, Thomas, who was in Las Vegas with the ESPN crew for the draft, relays back to Tuscaloosa in a conference call, "I'm ecstatic about going to Kansas City." — Bryant Museum

April 23, 1992: Arie Kouandjio was born in Cameroon.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Whenever I see those crimson jerseys and crimson helmets, I feel humbled to have played football for Alabama. Other players in the NFL talk to me about their schools and their traditions. I just smile knowing the immense love Alabama fans have for our school and its football program. I'm proud to be a part of that Crimson Tide heritage." – Derrick Thomas

We'll leave you with this…