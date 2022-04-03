Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Tweed Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, Augusta, Ga., All Day

Women's Tennis: Alabama at No. 7 Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, Noon CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Tennessee Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5:30 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Golf: Alabama junior Canon Claycomb carded rounds of 73 and 70 to lead the men’s golf team in the opening day of the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational Saturday. The junior will enter Sunday’s final round in a tie for 21st place, while the Crimson Tide finished the opening 36 holes tied for 11th place with a team score of 8-over par 584 (297-287).

Women's Golf: Benedetta Moresco, University of Alabama women’s golfer, burst on to the scene this weekend, finishing tied for fourth place at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday. The sophomore recorded a 1-under-par 71 in the final round, one of just four players to go under par on the prized track, turning in a 1-over-par 217 tournament total.

Rowing: Alabama rowing won five of its six races Saturday morning against Tennessee, the first ever meeting between the Crimson Tide and Lady Vols in Tuscaloosa. Tennessee won the First Varsity 8+ to start the day but Alabama took the next five races. The Tide’s Second Varsity 8+ held off a late sprint from the Lady Vols to win with a four second margin of victory, crossing the line in 7:30.9. The four remaining winning crews each held open water over their competition, including the First Varsity 4+ (8:36.9), Second Varsity 4+ (9:01.7), Third Varsity 8+ (8:04.07) and Fourth Varsity 8+ (8:03.3).

Did you notice?

Alabama baseball was quite jubilant after holding off Texas A&M for a 10-9 victory:

The same could be said for Alabama gymnastics, as they are advancing to the NCAA Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas:

The women’s basketball program inked another standout transfer as Aaliyah Nye, a 6-foot guard/forward from Illinois, will have immediate eligibility to compete for the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2022. Nye has played in 45 games and made 35 starts across two seasons with the Illini. As a sophomore in 2021-22 she led the team in scoring with 12.4 points per game on 41.7 percent shooting from the field (120-of-288) and 36.9 percent shooting from long range (69-of-187).

Finally, Jackie Traina threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Rhoads Stadium:

Did you see?

April 3, 1985: Former Alabama quarterback Bobby Skelton was hired by the NFL as a back judge. Skelton, a long-time SEC official, joined former teammate Bobby Boylston, captain of the 1960 Alabama team, as a member of Art McNally's NFL officiating crews. As a player, Skelton was best remembered for leading Alabama’s 16-15 win over Georgia Tech in 1960. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I thought Nebraska was the most football-crazed state until I came to Alabama". — James Michener in 1975 when he was writing his book, “Sports in America.”

