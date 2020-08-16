SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 16, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Tell A Joke Day.

Did you notice?

• Former Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter was taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to the active roster of the New York Jets. 

• Trevon Diggs appears to be off to a good start with the Dallas Cowboys:

• Baltimore Ravens fans were quick to notice a practice photo the team released with D.J. Fluker at right guard and Bradley Bozeman at left guard on the first unit. 

• NFL.com’s David Carr ranked his top-five wide receiver duos in the league and had former Alabama players Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons at No. 1.

• Davis Riley posted 69 during the third round of the Boise Open and at -12 was tied for 13th. Lee Hodges was one stroke behind him at -11. 

• After three rounds of the Senior Players Championship, Dicky Pride was at +4, tied for 12th.  

• Cheyenne Knight will head into the final round of the Ladies Scottish Open at -4, three strokes off the lead and tied for fourth. Emma Talley and Kristen Gillman are both at +2.

• Spencer Turnbull took his first loss of the season, as the Tigers fell to the Indians 3-1, but he's still 2-1 on the season with a 2.78 ERA. Last year he went 3-17 in 30 starts. 

• Matt Foster threw a pair of scoreless innings for the White Sox, but the thing you want to see here is the location chart:

• Remember the name, baseball fans ... 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

41 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 16, 1942: According to Birmingham journalist Naylor Stone, lieutenant Tom Borders, a Crimson Tide football player from 1939-40, was credited with shooting down the first German plane in Allied bomber-raids. Borders, a Birmingham native, was being hailed as a hero through the state, but was killed in action several months later. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

 “The last thing he made us do before the game was get off the bus and put on those old, woolen, hot jerseys.” – Harry Gilmer about playing for coach Frank Thomas. 

We’ll leave you with this … 

Robert Horry's 2007 San Antonio Spurs NBA championship ring is up for auction. The current bid is "just" $20,000. 

Robert Horry's ring for sale
Herritage Auctions
