SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 2, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ...National Fritters Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

Men's basketball: Alabama 86, UNLV 74

Crimson Tide schedule 

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama standout JaMychal Green gives his outlook on his new squad, the Denver Nuggets:
  • Justin Thomas vs Charlie Woods, Tiger's son? Yeah, it's on:
  • Kira Lewis Jr. started work with the New Orleans Pelicans at training camp.
  • Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was put on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and he will miss at least three games.
  • Alabama women's basketball will have a new face on the court Wednesday:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 2, 1967: After torrential rains left Legion Field as a virtual quagmire, Alabama and Auburn had a defensive showdown in the Iron Bowl. With the Tigers leading 3-0 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter, Kenny Stabler ran through the mud 47 yards for a game-winning touchdown in a 7-3 Iron Bowl battle. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 2: “Coach Bryant always taught us we were special and never to accept being ordinary. I think that is one thing that has sustained Alabama through the years. Players with ordinary ability feeling somehow, someway they would find it within themselves to make a play to help Alabama win a football game. There is no way to describe the pride an Alabama player feels in himself and the tradition of the school.” — Kenny Stabler

We'll leave you with this ...

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How to Watch Crimson Tide Basketball at Maui Invitational: Alabama vs. UNLV, TV Times, Tournament Bracket

Alabama will play its first Division I opponents of the 2020-21 season in Asheville, N.C.

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Bounces Back Against UNLV, 86-74

Thanks to John Petty Jr., Alabama's offense comes alive in a 86-74 win over UNLV in the Maui Invitational, moving the Crimson Tide to 2-1 on the year

Tyler Martin

Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide vs UNLV Runnin' Rebels

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m (CT) on ESPN between the Crimson Tide and Runnin' Rebs

Tyler Martin

Alabama Remains No. 1 in College Football Playoff Rankings

After throttling Auburn this past weekend, the Crimson Tide stayed atop the College Football Playoff Rankings

Tyler Martin

Practice Report: Alabama Turns Attention Back to LSU

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was named to the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2020 on Tuesday

Tyler Martin

Christopher Allen Continues to Demonstrate Improvement from 2019 Season

The redshirt-junior linebacker leads the Crimson Tide in both tackles for loss and sacks this season

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 12

Derrick Henry had another strong week, but so did a number of former Crimson Tide defensive linemen

Christopher Walsh

Derrick Henry is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry gashed the Indianapolis Colts defense for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-26 win on Sunday

Tyler Martin

The Saban Top 100: No. 24 Landon Collins

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Dealing with Disrespect: Alabama Football's Approach to 'Revenge Game' At LSU

While Nick Saban might disagree, Alabama football has certainly not forgotten about last year's 46-41 loss at the hands of LSU

Joey Blackwell