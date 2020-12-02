Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 2, 2020

Today is ...National Fritters Day

In case you missed it: Alabama Basketball Bounces Back Against UNLV, 86-74

Crimson Tide results

Men's basketball: Alabama 86, UNLV 74

Crimson Tide schedule

Men's basketball: vs Providence, Maui Invitational, 6 p.m (CT), ESPN2, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Women's basketball: vs USC Upstate, 6 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Former Alabama standout JaMychal Green gives his outlook on his new squad, the Denver Nuggets:

Justin Thomas vs Charlie Woods, Tiger's son? Yeah, it's on:

Kira Lewis Jr. started work with the New Orleans Pelicans at training camp.

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was put on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and he will miss at least three games.

Alabama women's basketball will have a new face on the court Wednesday:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 2, 1967: After torrential rains left Legion Field as a virtual quagmire, Alabama and Auburn had a defensive showdown in the Iron Bowl. With the Tigers leading 3-0 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter, Kenny Stabler ran through the mud 47 yards for a game-winning touchdown in a 7-3 Iron Bowl battle. – Bryant Museum

Dec. 2: “Coach Bryant always taught us we were special and never to accept being ordinary. I think that is one thing that has sustained Alabama through the years. Players with ordinary ability feeling somehow, someway they would find it within themselves to make a play to help Alabama win a football game. There is no way to describe the pride an Alabama player feels in himself and the tradition of the school.” — Kenny Stabler

