Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 14, 2021

National Alabama Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 6 Alabama at Memphis, Memphis, Tenn., 8 p.m. CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 84, Sam Houston 50

Alabama men's basketball released another episode of Max Effort:

New England Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels had a lot to say about Mac Jones:

December 14, 1819: Alabama became the 22nd state in the nation, the only one added to the United States that year. The young country had acquired the British claims to all territory east of the Mississippi River as part of the treaty to end the American Revolution.

December 14, 1956: Tony Nathan was born in Birmingham, Ala.

December 14, 1963: In the latest regular season game ever played by the Crimson Tide, Alabama used a 100-yard kickoff return by Gary Martin, a 1-yard run by Benny Nelson and a 36-yard field goal by Tim Davis to withstand a fourth-quarter rally by Miami en route to a 17-12 victory. Playing without the suspended quarterback Joe Namath, Alabama scored all 17 of its points in the first half before the Hurricane's George Mira, who was 24 of 48 for 301 yards, rallied Miami in the second half. – Bryant Museum.

December 14, 2017: Frank Lary, a two-time All-Star who won a Gold Glove and led the American League in wins in 1956, died in the same city he was born, Northport, Alabama.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Regardless of who was coaching them, they still would have been a great team. I said early in the season that they were the nicest, even sissiest, bunch I ever had. I think they read it, because later on they got unfriendly." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on his first national championship team in 1961.

