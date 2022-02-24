Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Tortilla Chip Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Softball: No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Louisiana; Lafayette, La.; 6 p.m. CT; ESPN+, Listen

Women’s Basketball: Alabama at LSU; Baton Rouge, La.; 7 p.m. CT; SEC Network+, Listen

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: Alabama 9, Alabama State 2

Did you see?

Gallery: Alabama Baseball Overpowers Alabama State

Did you notice?

  • Nick Saban visited former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas.
  • NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis has some advice for former Alabama running back Najee Harris.
  • Former Alabama running back B.J. Emmons was selected by the Tampa Bay Bandits in the 27th round of the USFL Draft.
  • Alabama basketball forward Juwan Gary made another video following the Crimson Tide’s victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday.
  •  Alabama women’s tennis player Ola Pitak on earned SEC Player of the Week
  • Alabama men’s golfer Canon Claycomb was named SEC Golfer of the Week.
  • Alabama women’s golfer Isabella van der Biest was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

191 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 24, 1993: Gehrig Dieter was born in South Bend, Ind.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Of fundamentals and techniques these players are ahead of most colleges because of their coaching and they recruit first- and second-round draft choices. They do a heck of a job of evaluating who they recruit and sign. It’s a credit to Nick Saban and his staff." – Jon Gruden

We'll leave you with this...

