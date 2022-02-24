Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Softball: No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Louisiana; Lafayette, La.; 6 p.m. CT; ESPN+, Listen

Women’s Basketball: Alabama at LSU; Baton Rouge, La.; 7 p.m. CT; SEC Network+, Listen

Baseball: Alabama 9, Alabama State 2

Gallery: Alabama Baseball Overpowers Alabama State

Nick Saban visited former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas.

NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis has some advice for former Alabama running back Najee Harris.

Former Alabama running back B.J. Emmons was selected by the Tampa Bay Bandits in the 27th round of the USFL Draft.

Alabama basketball forward Juwan Gary made another video following the Crimson Tide’s victory over Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Alabama women’s tennis player Ola Pitak on earned SEC Player of the Week

Alabama men’s golfer Canon Claycomb was named SEC Golfer of the Week.

Alabama women’s golfer Isabella van der Biest was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

February 24, 1993: Gehrig Dieter was born in South Bend, Ind.

“Of fundamentals and techniques these players are ahead of most colleges because of their coaching and they recruit first- and second-round draft choices. They do a heck of a job of evaluating who they recruit and sign. It’s a credit to Nick Saban and his staff." – Jon Gruden

