Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 25, 2021

Women's basketball: Alabama 67, Auburn 55

In the Buffalo Bills' 38-24 loss the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, running back TJ Yeldon caught four passes for 41 yards and recorded three carries for 15 yards, while cornerback Levi Wallace had three tackles.

Former Alabama golfer Michael Thompson finished tied for fifth in the American Express Final at 15-under par.

Collin Sexton became the fifth-quickest and third-youngest player in Cleveland Cavaliers history to reach the 3,000 career-point mark. He tallied 13 points, two rebounds and two assists against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Cheyenne Knight recorded her 4th career top-five finish at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a score of 16-under par.

January 25, 1943: Official receipts from the 1943 Orange Bowl, won by Alabama 37-21 over Boston College, showed that 26,166 fans paid $106,700 to view the game. The teams were expected to receive $43,680 each for their appearance. – Bryant Museum

January 25, 1982: Cornelius Wortham was born in Calhoun City, Miss.

January 25, 1987: Andre Smith was born in Birmingham, Ala.

Jan. 25: "We were in the first meeting with Coach Bryant and he told us in four years if we believed in his plan and dedicated ourselves to being the best we could be we would be national champions. He was right." -- Billy Neighbors

