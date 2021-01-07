Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 7, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Today is ... National Bobblehead Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian Focused Solely on CFP Title Game

Crimson Tide schedule

Women's basketball: Alabama at LSU, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

In the Cleveland Cavaliers' 105-94 loss to the Orlando Magic, guard Collin Sexton poured in 21 points on 5-of-13 shooting, four rebounds, and three assists. He has now scored 20-or-more points in all of the team's eight games this season so far.

Former Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden signed a reserves/futures contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Buffalo Bills activated running T.J Yeldon off of the COVID-19/Reserves List on Wednesday.

Kira Lewis Jr. has been the fastest player in the NBA this season:

All signs are pointing to the national title game being played on schedule:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 7, 1971: Former Alabama baseball standout Frank Menechino was born in Staten Island, N.Y.

January 7, 1990: Bill Curry told the Alabama team that he was accepting another opportunity and leaving Tuscaloosa immediately.

January 7, 2010: Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr. ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns, and Trent Richardson ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama won its first national title since 1992 with a 37-21 victory over Texas in the BCS Championship Game at the Rose Bowl. Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy was knocked out of the game early on, and Marcell Dareus picked off backup quarterback Garrett Gilbert's shovel pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown right before halftime.

January 7, 2013: Led by Eddie Lacy and AJ McCarron, Alabama destroyed Notre Dame for the BCS championship with a 42-14 victory in Miami, winning its second straight national title and third in four years. Lacy, the game's offensive MVP, ran for one touchdown and caught a pass for another in the final minute of the opening half while helping give the Crimson Tide a 28-0 lead. He finished with 140 yards on 20 carries, while McCarron was 20-for-28 for four touchdowns and 264 yards.

January 7, 2019: In the fourth consecutive playoff meeting between Alabama and Clemson, this time in Santa Clara, Calif., the Tigers evened the playoff series and beat the Crimson Tide for the national championship, 44-16. No. 1 Alabama was aiming to win its sixth national title in 10 years.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 7: “We back!” – Mark Ingram Jr. after Alabama defeated Texas to win the national championship on this date in 2010.

We'll leave you with this ...