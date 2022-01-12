Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 12, 2022
Today is ... National Pharmacist Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
- No. 24 Alabama's Late Game Comeback Comes Short Against No. 4 Auburn
- Numerous Alabama Players Enter the Transfer Portal
- The 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Should be Remembered for a Lot More Than Final Loss
- Alabama F James Rojas Warming Up Prior to Auburn Game
- Cornerbacks Coach Jay Valai Moving On, Says Goodbye to Crimson Tide Fans
- Report: Jameson Williams Tore ACL During National Championship Game
- Josh Jacobs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Crimson Tikes: End of the Line
- Alabama Finishes No. 2 in Final Major Polls
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games schedule.
Crimson Tide Results
No. 24 Alabama 77, No. 4 Auburn 81
Did you notice?
- New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones continues to impress during his rookie season.
- Former Alabama basketball forward Braxton Key scored his first NBA points.
- Despite the loss, Alabama guard JD Davison threw down this thunderous slam against Auburn.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
January 12, 1969: After guaranteeing a victory, former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath led a stunning 16-7 victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The Colts had been favored by 18 points. Namath completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards and was named the game’s most valuable player.
January 12, 2018: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson died at the age of 89.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“If you sit down and watch a football game with me and you have absolutely no recollection of my having been at the football game, and you turn off your television set entertained, informed and satisfied with what you’ve seen, then I think that I’ve done a pretty good job because I didn’t get in your way.” – Legendary announcer Keith Jackson, who dies on this date in 2018. He was 89.