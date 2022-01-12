Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

No games schedule.

No. 24 Alabama 77, No. 4 Auburn 81

Did you notice?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones continues to impress during his rookie season.

Former Alabama basketball forward Braxton Key scored his first NBA points.

Despite the loss, Alabama guard JD Davison threw down this thunderous slam against Auburn.

January 12, 1969: After guaranteeing a victory, former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath led a stunning 16-7 victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The Colts had been favored by 18 points. Namath completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards and was named the game’s most valuable player.

January 12, 2018: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson died at the age of 89.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“If you sit down and watch a football game with me and you have absolutely no recollection of my having been at the football game, and you turn off your television set entertained, informed and satisfied with what you’ve seen, then I think that I’ve done a pretty good job because I didn’t get in your way.” – Legendary announcer Keith Jackson, who dies on this date in 2018. He was 89.

