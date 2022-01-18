Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Thesaurus Day

Josh Primo showed his blue-collar basketball skills on display for the Austin Spurs:

Lester Cotton signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Las Vegas Raiders:

And Herb Jones had this monster dunk for the New Orleans Pelicans at the Boston Celtics:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener:

228 days

January 18, 1908: John “Hurri” Cain was born in Montgomery. During the 1930 national championship season, when Alabama was a perfect 10-0 and outscored the opposition 273-13, the sophomore wasn’t just a key player but the only non-senior starter.

January 18, 1962: UPI sports editor Leo Peterson presents Paul Bryant with the national championship trophy at a dinner hosted by the Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce at the Stafford Hotel.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“John Cain is the best football player I have ever seen on a football field,” Alabama line coach and 1924 All-American center Clyde “Shorty” Propst.

