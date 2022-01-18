Skip to main content
Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Thesaurus Day

    Did you notice?

    • Josh Primo showed his blue-collar basketball skills on display for the Austin Spurs:
    • Lester Cotton signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Las Vegas Raiders:
    • And Herb Jones had this monster dunk for the New Orleans Pelicans at the Boston Celtics:

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener:

    228 days

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    January 18, 1908: John “Hurri” Cain was born in Montgomery. During the 1930 national championship season, when Alabama was a perfect 10-0 and outscored the opposition 273-13, the sophomore wasn’t just a key player but the only non-senior starter.

    January 18, 1962: UPI sports editor Leo Peterson presents Paul Bryant with the national championship trophy at a dinner hosted by the Tuscaloosa Chamber of Commerce at the Stafford Hotel.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    “John Cain is the best football player I have ever seen on a football field,” Alabama line coach and 1924 All-American center Clyde “Shorty” Propst.

    Sports Illustrated cover Kenyan Drake, January 18, 2016
