Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 20, 2021

Men's Basketball: No. 18/16 Alabama 105, LSU 75

Najee Harris has officially signed with Beast Mode Marketing, an agency owned by former NFL Pro-Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch:

Dick Vitale was very impressed with Alabama basketball's performance at LSU on Tuesday night:

The Baltimore Ravens released former Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram:

While Ingram will most likely be remembered primarily for his work on the field in Baltimore, the Ravens organization took the time to highlight his off-the-field efforts in the community:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 20, 1702: French colonists, led by Jean Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, establish Fort Louis de la Mobile on a bluff twenty-seven miles up the Mobile River from Mobile Bay. The settlement, which became simply known as "Mobile," moved to its permanent site at the mouth of the Mobile River in 1711. It served as the capital of the colony of Louisiana from its founding to 1718.

January 20, 1974: Randy Hall, a junior defensive tackle, was named an Academic All-American. A pre-medicine student, Hall had a 3.88 average in the classroom. His teammate, safety David McMakin, was chosen to the second team Academic All-American squad.

“Show class, have pride and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

