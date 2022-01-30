Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 30, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Arkansas (ITA Kickoff), Starkville, Miss., 10 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's Tennis: Alabama 6, UAB 1 | Alabama 5, Chattanooga 2

Men's Tennis: No. 11 Kentucky 4, Alabama 0 (ITA Kickoff)

Did you notice?

Herb Jones continued being, well, Herb Jones:

The 1981-82 SEC Championship Alabama basketball team was featured at Saturday night's game against Baylor:

And Coleman Coliseum was absolutely electric on Saturday night:

Did you see?

Alabama Athletics

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener:

216 days

January 30, 1961: Howard Schnellenberger was hired as end coach, one of two vacancies filled over the week by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, the other being Elwood Kettler. The two new coaches replaced Jerry Claiborne, the new head coach at Virginia Tech, and Bob Ford, the new defensive line coach at Georgia.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"My emotions are going to be controlled by the game ... I don't think I'm going to be nostalgic." — Howard Schnellenberger

