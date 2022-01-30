Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 30, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Croissant Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    • Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Arkansas (ITA Kickoff), Starkville, Miss., 10 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

    Crimson Tide Results

    • Women's Tennis: Alabama 6, UAB 1 | Alabama 5, Chattanooga 2
    • Men's Tennis: No. 11 Kentucky 4, Alabama 0 (ITA Kickoff)

    Did you notice?

    • Herb Jones continued being, well, Herb Jones:
    • The 1981-82 SEC Championship Alabama basketball team was featured at Saturday night's game against Baylor:
    • And Coleman Coliseum was absolutely electric on Saturday night:

    Did you see?

    Juwan Gary masked up post Baylor game
    012922_MBB_RojasJa_Baylor_6396
    012922_MBB_DavisonJD_OatsNa_Baylor_9024
    012922_MBB_HoltJu_Baylor_6455
    012922_MBB_BediakoCh_Baylor_6237

    Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Opener:

    216 days

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

    January 30, 1961: Howard Schnellenberger was hired as end coach, one of two vacancies filled over the week by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, the other being Elwood Kettler. The two new coaches replaced Jerry Claiborne, the new head coach at Virginia Tech, and Bob Ford, the new defensive line coach at Georgia.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

    "My emotions are going to be controlled by the game ... I don't think I'm going to be nostalgic." — Howard Schnellenberger

    We'll leave you with this...

    012922_MBB_RojasJa_Baylor_6396
    Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 30, 2022

