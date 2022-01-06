Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Bean Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving: at Tennessee Diving Invitational, Knoxville, Tenn.

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs. Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: No. 15 Alabama 83, Florida 70

Did you notice?

Former Alabama wide receiver Xavier Williams announced his transfer to Utah State. The Crimson Tide opens next season by hosting the Aggies on Sept. 3.

Alabama recruits are having a bit of fun at the Under Armour All-American Game by striking the Crimson Crane pose.

The Philadelphia 76ers signed former Alabama basketball player Braxton Key to a 10-day contract.

Alabama freshman defensive tackle Tim Keenan III has been hitting the gym since joining the Crimson Tide this season.

January 6, 1962: After Paul W. “Bear” Bryant won his first national championship and was named coach of the year, it’s reported that university president Dr. Frank Rose will propose that his salary be increased to $18,000 annually. Bryant would also have his contract extended through the 1971 season. Dr. Rose noted, "Coach Bryant is not only a great football strategist, but he insists on scholarship from his athletes. The football team has a higher grade point average than the rest of the male student body."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"In a crisis, don't hide behind anything or anybody. They're going to find you anyway." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Did you notice?

Eustis, Fla., native Keon Ellis had 13 points against his home-state Florida Gators, including this sweet four-point play.